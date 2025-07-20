Real Madrid ready to include attacker in deal to sign Liverpool star Ibrahima Konate: Reports

Spanish giants Real Madrid are willing to include star forward Brahim Diaz in a potential deal to sign defender Ibrahima Konate from Liverpool. The Frenchman is considered to be Los Blancos' top transfer target, and the club are reportedly eager to get him to the Bernabeu as soon as possible.With Antonio Rudiger and Raul Asencio struggling for form, and the likes of Eder Militao and David Alaba suffering from recurring injuries, a move for a centre-back is atop the Merengues' priority list. According to Fichajes (via Madrid Universal), the club are willing to include Diaz as part of the deal to sign Konate immediately.Konate joined Liverpool from German side RB Leipzig for a reported €40 million fee in July 2021. He has made 132 appearances for the Reds across all competitions thus far, showcasing incredible pace, physicality and aerial prowess.Initially, Madrid planned to sign the 26-year-old on a free transfer upon the expiration of his contract in 2026. However, new reports have claimed that they want to get the move wrapped up this summer.Although the Moroccan has been a key part of Real's first-team squad over the past few seasons, he hasn't managed to hold down a regular spot in the starting lineup. With Liverpool supposedly scouring the market for attacking options, a swap deal for a versatile forward like Diaz could be a valuable move.Fichajes' report suggests that Real Madrid are looking to send Diaz and a €10 million fee to sign Konate before the conclusion of the transfer window. With a contract extension unlikely at Anfield, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for the French defender.&quot;I'm sure he can succeed at Madrid&quot; - Liverpool star Ibrahima Konate's former coach makes claim amid Real Madrid linksLiverpool defender Ibrahima Konate's former coach Eric Hely has claimed that he can see his protege 'succeed' if he makes the highly-rumoured move to Real Madrid.After a Premier League-winning campaign with Liverpool, Konate has been linked with a move to Real Madrid. According to multiple reports, the Frenchman has refused to sign a new contract at Anfield, and is only focused on a move to the Bernabeu.Hely, who coached Konate during his time at FC Sochaux's youth academy, claimed that the 26-year-old is better than Real's current starter Antonio Rudiger. In an interview with Marca, the 60-year-old said (via Mirror):&quot;I'd say better than Rudiger, who is undoubtedly an athlete, but I think Ibrahima is technically stronger. I'm sure he can succeed at Madrid and wherever he wants. I think he'd fit in very well with Xabi (Alonso).&quot;Real Madrid have already signed promising young centre-back Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth for a reported £50 million (€57.6m) fee in this transfer window. They will be eager to secure their long-term centre-back partnership with the signing of Konate.