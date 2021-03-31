Real Madrid ready to listen to 'any kind of offer' for Gareth Bale - Reports

It looks like Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is done with Gareth Bale and the club are desperate to offload him this summer.

Gareth Bale's career graph at Real Madrid is certainly something to be examined. Though the Welshman has contributed lavishly to the four UEFA Champions League titles he has won at Real Madrid, his latter years have been blighted by injuries and a bad attitude.

Last week Gareth Bale, who is currently on loan at Tottenham Hotspur, revealed that he plans on returning to Real Madrid after this season. He said:

“I came to Spurs to play football. I’ll still have a year left at Madrid. My plan is to go back to Real Madrid."

Real Madrid desperate to sell Gareth Bale this summer

Gareth Bale | Zidane has apparently completely had enough of the Welshman and Madrid will listen to 'any kind of offer'.



Over to you, Mr Daniel Levy. https://t.co/hPb0Qsu7ZS #thfc #coys — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) March 31, 2021

According to Defensa Central, Real Madrid do not want Gareth Bale playing for them next season. His constant injury problems, lack of form and care have made him a controversial figure at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Defensa Central claim that Zinedine Zidane is unhappy with Bale's attitude and the reason why he wants him sold goes beyond things that's purely football related. On top of that, Gareth Bale's wages are extremely high, and in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, Real Madrid desperately need to free up their wage bill.

Los Blancos are so keen to offload Bale that they are willing to listen to 'any kind of offer' for the Welshman.

After stating that he will return to Real Madrid in the summer, Gareth Bale has clarified those comments by saying he was talking about the legal side of things and that he actually plans to sit down and discuss his future with his agent at the end of the season.

Speaking to the reporters ahead of Wales' World Cup qualifier against the Czech Republic on Tuesday, he said (via Goal):

“Obviously, going into next season, legally my contract says I have to go back to Real Madrid, which is what I stated, which I don’t think is being disrespectful to anybody.

That’s legally what I have to do. Real Madrid are, I guess, my parent club and as far as I agreed I was on Tottenham on loan until the end of the season and I go back. That’s the plan so far."

However, Bale seems to be aware of the fact that Real Madrid are keen to part ways with him. He added:

“I think the plan is to go back and then whether then I sit down with my agent is something we’ll do in the summer.

So for me in the summer at the moment I don’t need to worry about anything else apart from his season and regarding next season, after the Euros and my summer holiday, we’ll sit down and we’ll go through something then and hopefully we’ll come up with a solution."

If Zinedine Zidane stays at Real Madrid this summer, Gareth Bale will have to find a new club. (Source: @FabrizioRomano) pic.twitter.com/iVXUGPuKZt — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) March 29, 2021