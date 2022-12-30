Real Madrid ready to offer over €100 million to sign Liverpool target - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to offer over €100 million to land Liverpool target Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund.

As reported by ESPN, Real Madrid are prepared to step up their interest in the coveted England international amid interest from other clubs.

Liverpool are also huge admirers of the all-action midfielder who lit up the 2022 FIFA World Cup for England.

Bellingham has emerged as one of the best young players in Europe since his £25 million move to Borussia Dortmund from his boyhood club Birmingham City in 2020.

The midfielder has established himself as a regular feature in the Borussia Dortmund first team as well as in the England setup.

Bellingham has been on fire for Edin Terzic's side this season, having scored nine and assisted three goals in 22 games across competitions.

Since his move to Signal Iduna Park, the Liverpool and Real Madrid target has made 112 appearances for the BVB, scoring 19 goals and providing 21 assists.

The dynamic midfielder scored one goal and assisted another in five games for England in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Borussia Dortmund reportedly slapped a €150 million price tag on their priced asset before the FIFA World Cup and look unlikely to budge.

Real Madrid are neither short of quality nor depth in the middle of the park. However, they will need to replace Luka Modric and Toni Kroos in the near future.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have struggled for creativity in midfield and seem to be in desperate need of someone like Bellingham.

It remains to be seen who wins the race for the Englishman's signature, with clubs like Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea also monitoring the situation.

Benfica identify replacement for Enzo Fernandez amid interest from Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid

Benfica have reportedly begun their quest to find a replacement for in-demand midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

The Argentina international has attracted interest from Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid in recent weeks.

The 21-year-old has emerged as one of the most coveted players in world football following his exploits in the FIFA World Cup.

Benfica signed the midfielder from River Plate in an €18 million deal in July this year and could bank a massive profit in six months.

The Argentine has a €120 million release clause in his deal and is contracted at the Estadio da Luz until the summer of 2027.

