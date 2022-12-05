Real Madrid ready to offer €80 million in attempt to sign Lionel Messi’s teammate at Argentina: Reports

European champions Real Madrid are prepared to spend up to €80 million to sign Lionel Messi’s compatriot Enzo Fernandez in the summer, Le10Sport has reported.

According to Le10Sport, Real Madrid are contemplating improving their depth in midfield next summer. Los Blancos did not sign a replacement for Casemiro after his departure to Manchester United late in the summer transfer window. Aurelien Tchouameni, who had already arrived before Casemiro’s departure, is currently serving as the team’s first-choice holding midfielder.

In addition, both Toni Kroos (32) and Luka Modric (37) are nearing the end of their decorated careers, which has prompted Los Merengues to look for options in midfield. Real Madrid have long been interested in Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham, but many other top clubs, including Liverpool and Manchester City, are also interested in the Englishman.

Madrid are thus also looking into alternatives and have taken a liking to Lionel Messi’s teammate Fernandez. The former River Plate midfielder joined Benfica for a €12 million fee in the summer transfer window. Madrid reportedly had the option to sign Messi’s teammate while he was at River Plate but did not have room for him at the time. Fernandez is believed to have been on Madrid's radar for two years.

As per El Debate journalist Tomas Gonzalez-Martin, there is a €120 million release clause in Fernandez’s contract. Madrid, however, are not reportedly looking to spend more than €80 million for the 21-year-old’s services.

Real Madrid have a knack for signing standout players at the FIFA World Cup

Recording a goal and an assist in four appearances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Enzo Fernandez has emerged as one of the best players for Lionel Messi’s Argentina. He has passed the ball around well, linked up effortlessly with teammates, and has put in a shift at the back as well.

Real Madrid have historically seen the FIFA World Cup as an excellent place to scout players and sign the most lucrative ones. At the end of the 2010 World Cup, Madrid signed former Germany international Mesut Ozil. Four years later, they signed German maestro Toni Kroos and Colombian sensation James Rodriguez. Finally, in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, they signed FIFA World Cup Golden Glove winner Thibaut Courtois.

If Fernandez can keep firing and help Messi and Co. go deep into the tournament, Los Blancos might not hesitate to break the bank to secure his services.

