Real Madrid ready to part ways with two superstars this summer - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly looking to sell both Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale this summer as they look to increase funds in order to make a splash in the transfer window.

According to Sky Sports, Real Madrid want to sign either PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe or Borussia Dortmund hitman Erling Haaland this summer. In order to do so, they will have to significantly reduce their wage bills.

Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale are now seen as surplus to requirements at the club, and Real Madrid are actively seeking to sell the duo this summer.

Gareth Bale spent the 2020-21 season on loan at his former club Tottenham Hotspur. The Welshman impressed during his stint at the club and Spurs are reportedly keen to make his deal permanent.

Hazard, on the other hand, suffered a disappointing season with Real Madrid. The Belgian's campaign was marred by injury and the club finished the season without silverware.

Los Blancos are ready to cut their losses on Hazard, for whom they paid Chelsea €130 million back in 2019.

Real Madrid will listen to offers for Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale this summer amid their continued interest in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 24, 2021

Hazard and Bale are two of Real Madrid's highest earners and selling them this summer would massively reduce the club's wage bill.

Real Madrid gearing up for a summer overhaul

David Alaba has signed with Real Madrid

Bale and Hazard will not be the only players departing this summer as Real Madrid look to usher in a new era at the club.

Los Blancos are looking to make a few marquee signings in the transfer window and will have to get rid of the deadwood in the squad in order to do so. Players like Isco, Mariano, Brahim Diaz, Luka Jovic and Dani Ceballos are set to be sold this summer.

There may also be departures for the likes of Martin Odegaard, Raphael Varane and Alvaro Odriozola. Varane in particular would be a significant loss if he does decide to leave, as the Frenchman has been a stalwart of Real Madrid's defense for many years.

But the club have already signed David Alaba on a free transfer. The Austrian defender can be seen as a like-for-like replacement for Varane.

Real Madrid are also still trying to negotiate a contract extension for club captain Sergio Ramos. The Spaniard is entering the final month of his contract and has still not made a decision on his future with the club.

