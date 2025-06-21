Real Madrid ready to put Rodrygo and 3 other first team stars up for sale in attempt to strengthen squad after Club World Cup: Reports

Real Madrid are ready to offload Rodrygo Goes, Fran Garcia, Dani Ceballos, and Brahim Diaz this year, according to journalist Tomas Gonzalez-Martin. The LaLiga giants have already signed Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold this summer, and also remain linked with further additions.

Meanwhile, Rodrygo's future has been subject to speculation since Kylian Mbappe's arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu last summer. The Brazilian has registered 14 goals and 11 assists from 52 games across competitions for Real Madrid this season.

In his column for 'eldebate' as cited by Defensa Central, Gonzalez-Martin insisted that Los Blancos want to offload players before signing new faces.

"There are four men who are currently in this equation of possible transfers. It does not mean that they are going to leave, but Ceballos, Fran García, Brahim and Rodrygo are the players who today can enter the Spanish and European market," wrote Gonzalez-Martin.

He continued:

"In this situation, two or three players have to leave to undertake an important signing. Only the departure of Rodrygo, who will contribute one hundred million, will allow a hiring without waiting for more transfers. Right now they (new arrivals) depend on the new transfer operations that Real Madrid executes."

Recent reports have suggested that Arsenal are keen to prise Rodrygo Goes away from the Santiago Bernabeu.

Are Real Madrid eyeing a move for Ousmane Diomande?

Ousmane Diomande

Real Madrid are keeping a close watch on Sporting defender Ousmane Diomande, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Ivorian defender has been a rock at the back for the Portuguese side in recent times, and already has admirers across the continent.

Diomande registered 46 appearances across competitions last season for Sporting. In his 31 appearances in the league, the 21-year-old helped his club register nine clean sheets.

Diomande registered four ball recoveries and over nine defensive actions on an average per 90 minutes in the league, turning heads at the Santiago Bernabeu as well. Los Blancos strengthened their backline by roping in Dean Huijsen this summer, but remain on the hunt for more additions.

With Eder Militao suffering back-to-back injuries and David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger on the wrong side of 30, a move for Diomande could suit the LaLiga giants. The Ivorian is under contract until 2027, and reportedly has a €80m release clause in his deal. It is believed that Sporting could let him go for €60m this summer, but Real Madrid are unlikely to match that figure either.

