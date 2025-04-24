Real Madrid ready to rival Liverpool in race to sign €35 million-rated Premier League star: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly looking to beat Liverpool and Manchester City to sign Milos Kerkez. The AFC Bournemouth left-back is a target for all three clubs, and the Premier League side is ready to sell this summer.

Ad

As per a report in Sky Sports, Real Madrid and Liverpool are leading the chase for Kerkez. The defender is open to moving at the end of the season, just two years after moving to Bournemouth.

Los Blancos are keen on signing a left-back this summer as they look to replace Ferland Mendy. Fran Garcia has not managed to impress the hierarchy at Santiago Bernabeu, and they are keen on bringing in a fresh face before next season.

Ad

Trending

Liverpool are also in the market for a left-back as they believe it is time to replace Andy Robertson. The Red see the Bournemouth star as the ideal pick as he has Premier League experience and comes with a decent price tag.

However, Liverpool are behind Real Madrid in the chase as the left-back insisted earlier this season that he would not join the Reds. He said on a YouTube stream:

Ad

"Yes, yes. I will not go to Liverpool. For everybody listening, I will not go to Liverpool."

Bournemouth have reportedly slapped a €35 million price tag on their star player.

Liverpool urged to sign Real Madrid target by Jamie Carragher

Jamie Carragher urged Liverpool to sign Milos Kerkez in January. The Reds legend claimed that the Real Madrid target was the player they should bring in, as Andy Robertson couldn't deliver consistently.

Ad

He said on Sky Sports via Daily Mail:

"(Against Fulham) He doesn’t look like he’s running back fully, he’s had a whack (earlier in the half) then gingerly goes to control the ball before getting a red card. He needs help. Liverpool haven’t got any back-up and it’s something they need to address."

Ad

"(Milos) Kerkez has been a revelation at Bournemouth. The technical director who brought him to Bournemouth (Richard Hughes) is now the sporting director at Liverpool. Kerkez looks like a full back and he’s aggressive. He’s been superb since he came into the Premier League and is one to watch in the future whether he stays or moves on.”

Manchester City are also in the race to sign a left-back as Pep Guardiola looks to use Josko Gvardiol as a center-back next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist, who has been with the company for around 9.5 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More