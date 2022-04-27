Real Madrid ready to sell 24-year-old forward for €30 million - Reports 

La Liga giants Real Madrid are willing to part ways with out-of-favor striker Luka Jovic for €30 million, according to AS (via Le10Sport).

Los Blancos signed Luka Jovic for €63 million from Eintracht Frankfurt ahead of the 2019-20 campaign to cover for the team’s first-choice striker Karim Benzema.

The Serbian did not manage to impress then-coach Zinedine Zidane and was rarely given opportunities to prove his mettle. He was even loaned out to his former club Frankfurt for the second half of last season.

Luka Jović @LukaJovic18i Just 4 points away from another league title for Jović with Real Madrid. Just 4 points away from another league title for Jović with Real Madrid. 🏆⏳ https://t.co/CWKqWWAdYA

Since making his move to Real Madrid, the 24-year-old has only featured in 49 games across competitions, recording just three goals and four assists. Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti also does not rate the striker highly, which has presumably led to Madrid’s decision to offload him.

As per the aforementioned report, Los Merengues are ready to cut ties with Jovic if a suitable offer arrives this summer.

Real Madrid want to recover at least €30 million from his sale, but could have a hard time finding suitors for the out-of-form striker in the summer transfer window.

Jovic's current contract sees him earn a whopping €4.5 million per season, meaning not many clubs would be able to sign him. If an appropriate offer does not come their way, Madrid could also consider short-term or long-term loan deals for the Serbian.

Karim Benzema gives Real Madrid a lifeline against Manchester City

Los Blancos skipper Karim Benzema produced another masterclass in the Champions League on Tuesday night (26 April). Playing against Manchester City in the semi-final first-leg at the Etihad, the Frenchman scored a brace to save the Whites’ blushes.

Banking on his double and Vinicius Junior’s second-half strike, Los Merengues escaped with a 4-3 defeat.

Benzema scored his first goal in the 33rd minute, applying a first-time finish to Ferland Mendy’s inviting long ball into the Manchester City box. His second of the night came in the 82nd minute, from the penalty spot. With his team trailing 4-2 at the time, the No. 9 dispatched a looping Panenka penalty, convincingly beating City goalkeeper Ederson.

Following Tuesday’s double, Benzema has become the leading scorer in the Champions League this season. He now has 14 goals in 10 matches, with nine of those goals coming in knockout fixtures.

The former Lyon star is also La Liga's top goalscorer (25) and assist provider (11).

Edited by Samya Majumdar