Real Madrid ready to sell forward for €30 million – Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to sell Marco Asensio for €30 million this summer. The Spaniard is not part of manager Carlo Ancelotti's plans and is expected to be shipped out.

As per a report in El Gol Digital, Real Madrid have decided to cash in on the Spain international, who has struggled with form and fitness recently.

Liverpool will be in the market for some new recruits during the summer and El Gol Digital claims that Marco Asensio is a man on the radar. — RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 (@rumorstransfers) March 23, 2021

The 25-year-old spent a significant amount of time on the sidelines with a serious injury in the summer of 2019 and has failed to rediscover his best form since.

The Real Madrid star has scored just seven goals and assisted twice in his last 48 appearances.

Liverpool and Chelsea have been linked with the Spaniard in the past, but are unlikely to make a move this summer.

Marco Asensio wants more responsibility at Real Madrid

Marco Asensio was looking to shoulder more responsibility at the club before he got injured. The injury layoff resulted in him losing his spot in the starting XI.

The coaching staff of the Spanish NT isn't happy with Marco Asensio, they're concerned about him and they think that he's not the same quality player he used to be before, his team-mates have the same opinion. [@OndaCero_es] 🇪🇸 — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) July 25, 2021

In 2018, Marco Asensio said:

"I don't think it's for me to carry the team. There are players who are much more experienced, have more years playing under their belts and more status than I have and they're the ones who have to lead the team.

"I'm still young, there are players that have to lead the team. I want to make a bigger contribution to the club, to feel more important and I also need to have that confidence and for the club to give me that responsibility.

"It seems like the whole world came down on me. When you have a good game, you're the best. And when you don't hit one into the top corner, people get on your back a bit. This bad month we've had hasn't made me change the way I think, and I know the situation will change."

However, the plan seems to be different at the club level and they are looking to sell him this summer.

