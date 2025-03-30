Real Madrid ready to sell star player this summer - Reports

Real Madrid are ready to offload Lucas Vazquez this summer, according to Fichajes. The Spaniard is in the final few months of his contract, and there are no plans to offer him a new deal.

Ad

Vazquez has never been a guaranteed starter for Los Blancos, but has covered amicably for Dani Carvajal over the years. He has been called into action once again this season following Carvajal's ACL injury.

However, Vazquez has shown signs of regression, raising doubts about his future with the LaLiga giants. Carlo Ancelotti has preferred to use Federico Valverde as a makeshift right-back in important games.

Meanwhile, Vazquez will turn 34 this summer, and Real Madrid are ready to move him on. Los Blancos are all set to welcome Trent Alexander-Arnold to their squad at the end of the season, as per Defensa Central.

Ad

Trending

That could create an overload in the right-back position, with the Englishman expected to compete with Carvajal for a place in the starting XI. As such, Vazquez is likely to become surplus to requirements.

If the Spaniard ends up leaving Real Madrid, he won't be short of options. There's already interest from the MLS, while he also has admirers in the Saudi Pro League. Vazquez could also end up staying in Spain, with Mallorca and Espanyol previously showing an interest in his signature.

Ad

Are Real Madrid eyeing a Manchester United ace?

Real Madrid are considering a move for Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes, according to The Daily Star. The LaLiga champions have reportedly scouted the Portuguese ace in recent games and are pleased with his efforts.

Los Blancos are now apparently willing to offer €90m to prise Bruno Fernandes away from Old Trafford this summer. The 30-year-old has been indispensable for the Red Devils since arriving at the club in January 2020.

Ad

Fernandes has registered 16 goals and 16 assists from 44 games across competitions this term and is under contract until 2027. He has carried out multiple roles in Ruben Amorim's setup and is firmly in the Portuguese head coach's plans.

However, Manchester United are facing financial issues and could be forced to consider a colossal offer for their talisman. Real Madrid are ready to take advantage of the situation.

Los Blancos have reportedly identified Fernandes as the ideal replacement for Luka Modric. The Croatian is out of contract this summer and will turn 40 in September this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback