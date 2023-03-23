Real Madrid ready for transfer battle with Barcelona in bid to secure services of Bundesliga star: Reports

Real Madrid are ready to rival Barcelona for the signature of Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz. The young player is seen as a potential star for the future due to his impressive performances in the Bundesliga.

Aged 19, Wirtz is already a regular starting XI player for the German club. He made his senior debut in May 2020. His best position is while playing as an advanced playmaker, occupying the number 10 position on the pitch.

The youngster is a technically gifted player with a long range of passing and finesse. He helped Leverkusen finish third in the German league last season. Wirtz scored and assisted 17 goals in 24 league games last season, which earned him a spot in the Team of the Season in Bundesliga for the 2021-22 campaign

Speaking on his YouTube channel, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano said that Real Madrid and Barcelona are keen to sign Wirtz.

The Italian journalist said:

"The player recently said, 'I'm very surprised by all the rumors. I didn't have any kind of contact or my father.' So, he was kind of denying all the transfer stories. But he is a top talent and what I can tell you is that Barcelona is following the player, for sure."

Adding that Real Madrid are also keeping tabs, Romano said:

Their people have been following the player and also Real Madrid. So, the two Spanish clubs are monitoring the Bundesliga player right now."

Liverpool is also in contention to sign Florian Wirtz

Romano also included Liverpool's name as a potential transfer destination for Wirtz. Saying that the club is monitoring the youngster, he added:

"I'm also told that English clubs are keeping an eye on Wirtz. Especially, the situation of Liverpool is one to watch because Jurgen Klopp is understood to be a big fan of Florian Wirtz and so they are among many clubs monitoring the player."

Romano then added the details of the player's possible situation in his present club, saying:

But, the expectation around Wirtz by Leverkusen is for the player to stay atleast for one more year and to play the Euros for Germany in the summer of 2024. But Barça, Real and Liverpool are monitoring the midfielder at the moment. It is a very open race. Nothing will be decided now."

Wirtz was inflicted by a cruciate ligament rupture earlier this season. He has returned to action now and has registered two goals and six assists in 13 goals across competitions for Leverkusen this season.

Real Madrid earmark 28-year-old Barcelona target as a potential midfield option: Reports

According to ESPN, Real Madrid have identified Bernardo Silva as an alternative to Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham for the summer transfer window.

Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti is a big admirer of the Manchester City midfielder because of his technical style of play and his offensive versatility.

The Portuguese midfielder is under contract at City till 2025 and is currently valued at over €80 million.

The left-footed midfielder is full of guile, flair, and quality and has been a brilliant servant at City over the last few seasons. He has also earned 78 caps for the national team but has been linked with a transfer away from the Etihad since last summer.

Barcelona's difficult financial situation was reportedly the reason behind the Blaugrana's failure to seal the deal for the player last summer when he was also supposedly valued at €80 million.

