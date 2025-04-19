Real Madrid ready to trigger €75m release clause to sign 26-year-old striker amid Manchester United and Arsenal interest: Reports

As per Fichajes.net (via Football Transfers), Real Madrid are prepared to trigger Victor Osimhen's €75 million release clause. The Nigerian reportedly fell out with Napoli over his exit talks last summer and was subsequently loaned to Galatasaray.
The trio of Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal are all said to be interested in signing him, with a Napoli exit highly likely this summer. The Nigerian has continued to prove his worth as an excellent target man during his season-long loan at Galatasaray. He has scored 29 goals and provided six assists in 34 games across competitions for the Turkish giants.
This has convinced Real Madrid to enter the race for Osimhen ahead of the ever-busy summer transfer window, as per the aforementioned report. Los Blancos are looking to trigger his release clause to secure his signing from Napoli.
Madrid's reported interest in Osimhen could also be due to the absence of a natural target man in their attack. Thus, Osimhen's signing could allow them to restructure the frontline and improve Madrid's goalscoring capability.
How has Kylian Mbappe performed at Real Madrid this season amid Victor Osimhen's rumors?
As Madrid's target man, Kylian Mbappe has delivered the numbers expected from him. The Frenchman has bagged 32 goals and four assists in 49 games this season.
However, Mbappe prefers to play on the left wing. While Vinicius Junior is Los Blancos’ first-choice left-wing preference, the possible signing of Osimhen could expand their attacking options.
On one hand, Mbappe could be moved to the left wing on some occasions, while on others, he could operate together with Osimhen in attack. The possibility of a new manager could also alter Madrid's tactical pattern to accommodate a natural finisher.