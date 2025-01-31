Real Madrid receive €300 million offer from Saudi Arabia to sell 24-year-old star: Reports

Real Madrid has reportedly received a €300 million bid for Brazilian superstar Rodrygo from the Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal. The Middle Eastern outfit is reportedly eyeing him as a replacement for Neymar Jr.

Neymar's transfer to Al-Hilal from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) was a big letdown due to the superstar's recurring injury issues. The Brazilian only played seven games for the club, contributing one goal and three assists. Al-Hilal terminated his contract this month with Neymar returning to his boyhood side Santos on a six-month deal.

Since Neymar's departure, Al-Hilal are reportedly eyeing Rodrygo as his potential replacement. According to Spanish outlet MARCA, Real Madrid have received a massive €300 million bid for Rodrygo from the club. The Saudi Arabian side is also keen on offering him a lucrative salary to make him one of the best players in the Saudi Pro League.

As per El Chiringuito TV journalist Edu Aguirre, Al-Hilal are offering Rodrygo a €140 million annual salary. However, the Brazil international does not want to leave but stay and succeed at Real Madrid. Los Blancos are also not interested in selling the player.

Rodrygo is one of Real Madrid's most trusted attackers alongside Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappe. The 24-year-old boasts 67 goals and 47 assists in 245 appearances for Los Blancos across competitions. Given his importance in the team, it is unlikely for the Spanish giants to sell him anytime soon.

Saudi Arabia is preparing a record €1.3 billion bid for Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr: Reports

According to AS (h/t Forbes), Saudi Pro League officials are preparing a record €1.3 billion bid to sign Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr. As per the reported deal, Los Blancos will receive €300 million directly.

The Middle Eastern league are offering Vinicius a tax-free net salary of €1 billion over five seasons. The deal, if goes through, will break the previous world record transfer set when Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) triggered Neymar Jr's €222 million release clause at Barcelona in 2017.

It will also see Vinicius Jr becoming one of the highest-paid athletes in the world. However, Real Madrid are not considering the offer as they plan on pointing at the Brazilian's €1 billion release clause for any transfer talks. Los Blancos are also keen on extending Vinicius's contract valid until June 2027 and offer him a higher salary. The Brazil international reportedly currently earns a reported €20 million annually.

However, AS reports that Los Blancos will not stand in the way of Vinicius Jr if he wants to leave the club. The forward reportedly got an offer to join the Saudi Pro League last summer but decided to stay at the Bernabeu. It is unlikely for Vinicius to leave at this stage as he has often gone on record to say he wants to stay with Los Merengues for a long time.

