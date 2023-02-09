Real Madrid receive €65m offer from Manchester United for midfielder after turning down €100m from Liverpool last summer: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly launched a bid for Real Madrid star Federico Valverde. The Red Devils want to sign the Uruguay international in the summer to bolster their midfield.

As per a report in El Nacional, Real Madrid have received an offer from Manchester United for Valverde. The Red Devils are willing to pay €65 million for the midfielder, whose form has dropped since the 2022 FIFA World Cup break.

The Spanish publication claim Erik ten Hag's side want to take advantage of the drop in form and secure a deal with Los Blancos. They also believe the Spanish side would be open to selling him as they are keen to raise funds for Jude Bellingham. Valverde has made 180 appearances for Real Madrid across competitions since his debut in 2018, tallying 15 goals and 12 assists.

Liverpool tried to sign Valverde last summer, but had their offer rejected by Real Madrid. The Reds had reportedly tabled a €100 million bid but Carlo Ancelotti was unwilling to let go of the midfielder.

Manchester United target admits his form has dipped at Real Madrid

Federico Valverde has admitted that his form has dropped since the FIFA World Cup. He went on to confirm that not winning the tournament in Qatar has weighed heavily on him. He is yet to register a goal or assist in La Liga since it resumed after the break.

Speaking to the media, he said:

"The World Cup affected me. When you go for a goal, you have such illusion and optimism that everything will go well with your country, you go with the dream of a child representing millions of people to try to go as far as possible and fighting to win Not being able to do it makes you sad. Everything we work on seems to have been of no use and it hurts."

Valverde admitted that he was unable to get back to his best and said:

"Good things don't always happen in football and you have to know how to handle it. I arrived with a very good performance and it's not the same now, but it's part of football."

Valverde has played in various positions for Madrid this season but mainly as a right winger. Speaking about his favorite position on the pitch, he said:

"My ideal position? I have to say it softly, the coach is listening to me (laughs). I always liked playing in midfield, it's where I feel most comfortable, but when I played as a winger it was when I was happiest playing football."

Valverde and Uruguay exited the mega tournament in the group stage itself, finishing third in Group H behind Portugal and South Korea.

