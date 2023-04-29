Real Madrid receive green signal over transfer of 27-year-old Germany international: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly pursuing a move for Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry in the summer transfer window.

As per Spanish magazine Don Balon (h/t El Nacional), Thomas Tuchel has communicated to Bayern that he will not count on Gnabry. This would, of course, be a green signal for Los Blancos to pursue a move for him at the end of the season.

Gnabry can play anywhere across the frontline and could act as competition for Karim Benzema. The 35-year-old is at the dusk of his playing days and Real Madrid will know that they need a long-term replacement for him.

Gnabry will also add depth down both flanks, where Carlo Ancelotti has Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Junior to choose from. Los Merengues are believed to be looking at the Germany international due to the uncertainty surrounding Marco Asensio's future.

Asensio could leave as a free agent at the end of the season and there is growing uncertainty over the Spaniard signing a new deal. Gnabry, 27, has shown that he can both create and finish off chances in the final third.

The former Arsenal forward has registered 12 goals and 11 assists in 42 games across competitions this season. Real Madrid could have to pay a pretty penny to sign him considering his contract at the Allianz Arena expires in June 2026.

Carlo Ancelotti unhappy Real Madrid didn't challenge for La Liga title

Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid are in the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League where they will face Manchester City.

They are also one game away from winning the Copa del Rey, with a final against Osasuna scheduled for May 6. While Los Blancos are on course to win two trophies in the coming weeks, they are well and truly out of the race for the league title.

Speaking at his pre-match presser, Ancelotti was asked if it bothered him that Real Madrid didn't challenge for the league title this season. He responded:

"I think it’s logical to think that, yes. We haven’t had consistency, we haven’t been strong... and when that happens, things don’t go well. But now is not the time to look back. There is still a lot to play for. A lot."

Barcelona are currently leading second-placed Real Madrid by 11 points with six games left in the season. Barring a massive collapse, Xavi Hernandez will lift his first La Liga trophy as Barca's manager.

