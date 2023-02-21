Real Madrid receive massive boost as key player joins squad ahead of UCL fixture against Liverpool - Reports

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has returned to the squad for the side's first-leg UEFA Champions League tie with Liverpool tonight (February 21). The German has missed Los Blancos' last two fixtures due to abdominal influenza.

However, El Partidazo de COPE reports that Kroos has linked up with his teammates and will be able to be called upon by Carlo Ancelotti. It comes as a relief to Madrid, who could do with all the experience the midfielder offers.

Kroos has featured 30 times across competitions this season, scoring three goals and providing four assists. However, he sat out Real Madrid's 4-0 win over Elche and 2-0 win over Osasuna due to an abdominal issue.

He was originally left out of the squad for the Liverpool clash at Anfield but returned to fitness on the same day of the fixture. His midfield teammate Aurelien Tchouameni will likely miss out due to the flu, hence Kroos' return is vital.

Real Madrid face Jurgen Klopp's side, with both eager to add to their historic runs in UEFA Champions League competition. The two European heavyweights met in last season's final, with Los Blancos coming out on top.

Liverpool defender Joel Matip admits that his side will be out for revenge over Real Madrid

Liverpool suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid in the 2022 UEFA Champions League final. Vincius Junior's 59th minute strike was enough to clinch the Galacticos' 14th European title.

Matip featured in the loss at the Stade de France, he admits that his Reds teammates will be out for revenge in their last 16 meeting with Madrid. He told talkSPORT:

"I think to win a game against them is motivation enough, but the past, if it helps you as a player, you can use it."

Last season's 1-0 defeat is not the only time Real Madrid have had Liverpool's number in a Champions League final. They also beat the Merseysiders 3-1 in the 2018 final. Matip added that his side may be looking for payback:

"For me, I just want to get to the next round, I don't care who our opponent is, I just want to get through and I will do everything for this. Maybe for some of our players it will help to get a little payback."

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball



Mo Salah can't wait for Liverpool's Champions League final rematch with Real Madrid!



#UCL Time for revengeMo Salah can't wait for Liverpool's Champions League final rematch with Real Madrid! Time for revenge 😤Mo Salah can't wait for Liverpool's Champions League final rematch with Real Madrid! 👊#UCL https://t.co/xDuBnVAS11

The two sides will clash in the second leg on March 15 at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, they will be eager to put themselves in the driving seat at Anfield tonight.

Poll : 0 votes