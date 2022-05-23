Real Madrid receive massive injury boost ahead of UEFA Champions League final against Liverpool - Reports

Real Madrid have received a massive injury boost ahead of their Champions League final clash with Liverpool on Saturday as David Alaba has returned to training.

The Austrian missed the last month with adductor problems, sidelining him from their last five games in La Liga while being a spectator on the bench during their 3-1 Champions League win over Manchester City.

Now that he's back in training, Alaba will use the next few days before the final to improve his condition. Head coach Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that the centre-back will "100% start" in Paris, even though it's not an ideal decision given his month-long absence.

Get Spanish Football News @GSpanishFN Carlo Ancelotti says David Alaba will "100%" play in the Champions League final. Carlo Ancelotti says David Alaba will "100%" play in the Champions League final.

Real Madrid were planning to give the former Bayern Munich ace a few minutes into their final league match of the season yesterday, but he suffered muscle fatigue late on, causing him to remain sidelined.

The 29-year-old defender has been a crucial figure in Ancelotti's squad since joining from the Bavarians on a free transfer last summer, cementing the void left by former captain Sergio Ramos.

Alaba's experience will be vital in dealing with Liverpool's menacing frontline in the upcoming finals.

The Reds, meanwhile, have their own injury concerns with two of their first-choice midfielders in Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara doubtful for the showpiece.

Real Madrid looking for more Champions League glory

Real Madrid are already the most successful side in the competition with 13 titles, the last of which came against Liverpool in 2018.

Los Blancos comfortably ran out 3-1 victors in Kiev and are now hoping for a repeat as they seek to reinforce their status as the kings of Europe.

The current Reds squad are a much better side than from the one that played in Kiev four years, but Ancelotti's men have mastered the art of pulling off wins from the jaws of defeat.

The Spanish champions produced remarkable comebacks in each of their knockout ties against PSG, Chelsea and Manchester City while being on the brink of exit each time.

Edited by Parimal