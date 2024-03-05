Real Madrid receive massive injury boost as key player returns to team training after ACL injury: Reports

Real Madrid have received a massive injury boost as Thibaut Courtois is back in training for the first time since suffering an ACL injury, as per Relevo.

The Belgian goalkeeper suffered an ACL tear in August and hasn't played a single minute this season. Kepa Arrizabalga and Andriy Lunin have carried out the duties between the sticks in Courtois' absence.

Expand Tweet

The 31-year-old, though, is now back and that should be a massive boost for Los Merengues. Courtois is expected to regain his status as the side's number 1 once he is completely back from injury.

Courtois has so far made 230 appearances for Real Madrid, keeping 91 clean sheets. Carlo Ancelotti recently provided an update on Courtois' potential return date, saying (via GOAL):

"The date is not defined. But we have to take advantage of the national team break and then the mini-break of the Copa del Rey. At that time, they will do tasks with the team. After April 14th, after Mallorca, they could be there.”

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti not worried about the team's form

Real Madrid played out a controversial 2-2 draw against Valencia at the Mestalla in their most recent La Liga game on Saturday, March 2. They have now won only two of their last five league games, drawing the other three.

Carlo Ancelotti, however, isn't worried about his team's form. When quizzed whether his side are going through a rough patch, Ancelotti told the media after the Valencia game (via Los Blancos' official website):

"I'm not worried. It was a very complicated match for many reasons. Our opponents are strong, aggressive and well-organized. They created a lot of problems for us in the first half but we were able to get into the game eventually. We have to continue in the same vein because at this stage of the season a point here could be crucial."

Los Blancos return to action against RB Leipzig in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie on March 6. They won the first leg against the Bundesliga outfit in Germany 1-0.