Real Madrid receive massive Vinicius Jr injury boost as new timeframe on return emerges - Reports

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior's recovery is going quicker than expected and he could reportedly be back as early as next week.

According to El Chiringuito TV's Jose Luis Sanchez, Vinicus' recovery time has been shortened and the Brazilian star could be in training next week. He has missed Los Blancos' last two games after tearing his hamstring in a 1-0 win over Celta Vigo at the end of August.

The initial verdict was that the 23-year-old to be sidelined for at least eight games, missing his side's derby against Atletico Madrid (September 24). But it appears he's put the hard work in and is edging close to getting back onto the training pitch.

Vinicius started the season strongly with one goal in three games before picking up his hamstring injury. He enjoyed a superb 2022-23 campaign, bagging 23 goals and 21 assists in 55 games across competitions.

Ancelotti hinted that the Brazil international was recovering ahead of schedule. The Real Madrid boss said before Sunday's 2-1 win against Real Sociedad (via Madrid Xtra):

"Vinicius? We don't know when he will return. He's recovering well but we won't force him. He will start training with the team next week. He will be back before the expected 6 weeks."

Madrid have coped in his absence with Jude Bellingham stepping up to the fore with five goals in five games. Yet, Carlo Ancelotti's side have some vital games coming up including a clash with Napoli in Group C of the UEFA Champions League (October 3).

Vinicius tips Jude Bellingham to fill the void left by Karim Benzema at Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham has stole the show at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos were shocked when they learned that Karim Benzema had decided to leave in the summer. The 2022 Ballon d'Or winner opted to head to Saudi Arabia and join Al-Ittihad.

The Frenchman had long been Real Madrid's protagonist, bagging 354 goals and 165 assists in 648 games. He finished as La Liga's top goalscorer in the 2021-22 campaign with 27 goals in 32 games. The 36-year-old also topped the Champions League scoring charts with 15 in 12 as his side won the double.

Many pondered how Ancelotti's side would replace Benzema with talk of a potential move for Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe growing. That transfer didn't happen and instead, the goals have come from their new shining star Bellingham.

Vinicius backed the attacking midfielder to provide goals and help replace Benzema as his new attacking partner. He said in August (via The Mirror):

"Jude is always scoring goals. With me and all of the team helping, we'll have a lot of success this season... I hope it can be like my connection with Karim, which [gave us] a lot of goals and a lot of assists, and good football."

Bellingham has joined Cristiano Ronaldo as the only two players to score five goals in their first four games for Real Madrid. He has become a fan favorite within months of his arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu.