Real Madrid haven't received any offers for star player despite interest from Premier League clubs: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly yet to receive any bid for Arsenal target Rodrygo Goes. The Brazilian is considering his future at the club, and Los Blancos are also open to a sale.

As per a report in MARCA, Rodrygo's place in the starting XI at Real Madrid is not guaranteed, and he is unhappy. Xabi Alonso is planning to use Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappe as his forwards, and that puts the Arsenal target on the bench for the majority of the season.

The Gunners are said to be leading the race for Rodrygo this summer. However, they are yet to make a bid and are waiting for the FIFA Club World Cup to finish. Los Blancos are looking for €100 million to sell Rodrygo. The move has been 'green signaled' by Alonso, who is happy to let the 24-year-old leave.

Chelsea were also said to be interested in signing, but are unlikely to make a move. They have a deal in place to sign Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund, and are also in talks with Brighton & Hove Albion for Joao Pedro.

Arsenal were urged to sign Rodrygo from Real Madrid by former player

Emmanuel Petit has been pushing for Arsenal to sign Rodrygo from Real Madrid since the start of the season. The Frenchman claimed that the winger was not getting enough recognition at Santiago Bernabeu and should be considering his options. He told Genting Casino:

"He has so much quality, and I have always said he will be such a great player for them. If they cannot sign Williams, Arsenal need to sign Rodrygo from Real Madrid as he's so underrated and gets overshadowed by Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr. He reminds me a bit of Sylvain Wiltord when I was at Arsenal. I really think he would be a star at the Emirates and be an amazing player who can play across all three positions across the front line."

"I know he was asked about Mbappe and Vinicius Jr. the other day and he responded: 'I am Rodrygo, look at what I did last season?' This guy is so underrated and perhaps he feels like he is being overshadowed at Real Madrid. In any case, he could be an absolute superstar for Arsenal and I rate him very much. He scores goals, gives assists and gives great energy on the pitch."

Rodrygo played 30 matches in LaLiga last season, scoring six times and assisting five. He also played 12 matches in the UEFA Champions League, where he scored five and assisted twice.

