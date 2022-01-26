Real Madrid refuse to loan player out in this window amid Arsenal links - Reports

Real Madrid will not be letting Luka Jovic leave on loan this month. There have been reports of the Serbian striker leaving the Santiago Bernabeu once again in search of regular game time.

Premier League giants Arsenal were leading the race to sign him on a temporary basis until the end of the 2021/22 season. However, according to latest reports from Spanish news outlet MARCA, Los Blancos will not let him leave in the January window.

The report also states that Real Madrid didn't receive any offer from Arsenal for the Serbian. Karim Benzema's injury has further strengthened their stance to not let the 24-year-old leave.

Benzema suffered a cramp to his hamstring during Madrid's 2-2 La Liga draw with Elche last weekend, sparking injury fears.

But after a series of tests, a prolonged absence has been ruled out and Benzema might as well feature in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals in the first week of February.

However, Real Madrid want to play it safe, especially with the first-leg of their Champions League clash with PSG also coming up soon after.

So he's likely to be rested for the next few games, giving Jovic a chance to shine and make a case for himself.

Since his €60 million transfer from Eintracht Frankfurt in 2019, Jovic has failed to live up to expectations.

Injuries have certainly derailed his career, while a decent loan spell back in Frankfurt last season hasn't helped his cause either.

Jovic still open to leaving Real Madrid

At such an important juncture in the season, Real Madrid don't want to sell their back-up striker. But MARCA's report also states that Jovic hasn't completely ruled out an exit, with the player frustrated at a lack of game time in Madrid.

In the ongoing season, the 24-year-old has played just 11 La Liga matches, starting twice while being an unused substitute in seven games.

Naturally he wants to play more and is open to swapping Los Blancos for a side that guarantees consistent playing time.

Although his contract runs until 2025, Jovic wouldn't hesitate to force his way out of the club if his situation doesn't improve.

