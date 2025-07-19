Real Madrid refuse to rule out possibility of selling Vinicius Jr amid transfer links after failing to impress Xabi Alonso at Club World Cup: Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly decided against making Vinicius Jr unavailable for a transfer this summer after the Brazilian failed to impress manager Xabi Alonso at the FIFA Club World Cup. The new manager got a first look at his squad in the USA and has drawn inferences from his observations from the tournament.
SPORT reports (via Madrid Universal) that Vinicius Jr and Real Madrid may part ways over the forward's poor form in recent months. The report states that the Brazil international may be considered for a transfer this summer if the rumoured bid from Saudi Arabia does come in.
Vinicius Jr was expected to spearhead the attack for Los Blancos at the Club World Cup with Kylian Mbappe out with an illness, but he was overshadowed by 21-year-old Gonzalo Garcia. Upon Mbappe's return to full fitness, Alonso planned to bench Vinicius Jr for the semi-final against PSG, only for an injury to Trent Alexander-Arnold to scupper his plans.
Real Madrid have been locked in talks over a new deal with Vinicius Jr for a number of months but have failed to agree to his demands. They have been unimpressed with the level shown by the 24-year-old since Mbappe's arrival, as there has been a marked drop in his quality.
Alonso is expected to be backed by club president Florentino Perez to make the big decisions, and he may choose to dispense with the forward this summer. The reigning FIFA Player of the Year may choose also to push for an exit if he feels like the manager does not value him.
Real Madrid reach agreement with superstar over new deal: Reports
Real Madrid have reached an agreement with goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois over a contract extension, as per reports. The Belgium international appears set to extend his deal with the Spanish giants, where he has played since 2018.
Marca reports (via Madrid Universal) that Courtois has an agreement in place for a deal until 2027 with an option to extend until the summer of 2028. This marks a deviation from the norm at the Santiago Bernabeu, where players aged 30+ are only renewed on a year-by-year basis.
Courtois' present deal with the Spanish giants is due to expire in the summer of 2026, resulting in a need for talks over a contract extension. He remains the undisputed first choice at the club and is regarded as one of the world's best in his position, as well.