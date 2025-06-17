Real Madrid reject chance to sign 27-year-old star linked with Manchester United and Arsenal: Reports

Real Madrid reportedly rejected the chance to sign Manchester United and Arsenal target Viktor Gyokeres this summer. The Sporting CP striker has become one of the major transfer targets in the European market in this window.

Viktor Gyokeres recorded spectacular numbers this season, contributing 54 goals and 13 assists in 52 outings across competitions. The Swedish forward has been linked to the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal, who are both looking to sign a striker. Gyokeres' former coach Ruben Amorim's presence at Old Trafford is also reportedly a factor.

According to journalist Mario Cortegana (h/t Madrid Universal), Real Madrid were offered a chance to sign Viktor Gyokeres, but let go of the opportunity. Although they are looking for a new striker this summer, Los Blancos are reportedly interested in a short-term signing and rejected Gyokeres due to his high asking price.

Per the aforementioned report, newly-appointed coach Xabi Alonso would prefer signing a backup striker rather than a regular starter. Real Madrid already have Kylian Mbappe playing in the centre-forward role, and can only accommodate someone who's not a starter. Given Gyokeres' demand and current form, the Sweden international is unlikely to prefer a backup role at any club.

The Spanish giants have previously benefited from such short-term signings, such as Joselu. They will prefer attackers who are open to taking up limited playtime and not disrupting the current attacking line-up at the club.

Manchester United face setback in their pursuit of signing Real Madrid forward Brahim Diaz: Reports

Manchester United have suffered a blow in their interest in signing Real Madrid forward Brahim Diaz this summer. The Red Devils, alongside Arsenal, are reportedly keen to offer Diaz a more prominent role in their attack, as reported by Fichajes (h/t OneFootball).

Despite Manchester United's interest, Brahim Diaz has reportedly agreed to extend his contract with Los Blancos this summer, per MARCA. The new deal will see the Moroccan stay at the club until June 2029, with his current deal only valid until June 2027.

Brahim Diaz has not been a regular starter for Los Blancos, playing 2,186 minutes over 52 appearances across competitions this season. However, the Moroccan forward has been crucial for the Spanish giants as a substitute, recording six goals and seven assists across tournaments.

Manchester United and Arsenal are both looking for attacking reinforcements and could benefit from signing the 25-year-old. Diaz would also be able to get more playing time, but it appears that the Moroccan is not keen on an exit from the Bernabeu.

