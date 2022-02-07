Real Madrid could replace Carlo Ancelotti with World Cup-winning manager this summer: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly considering parting ways with Italian manager Carlo Ancelotti and hiring former Germany coach Joachim Low as his successor this summer.

According to El Nacional, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is not satisfied with Ancelotti's tactics and managerial decisions. Los Blancos' 1-0 loss to Athletic Bilbao in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey has raised doubts over Ancelotti's future at Real Madrid and his ability to lead the club's new project.

The club's hierarchy have been left confused by Ancelotti's team selection. A number of officials believe the former Chelsea boss has overused the likes of Luka Modric, Karim Benzema, and Toni Kroos this season. The trio are in their thirties and are approaching the latter stages of their careers.

Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, Miguel Gutierrez, and Sergio Arribas are seen as the future of Real Madrid. However, they have been used sparingly this season by Ancelotti this season.

Real Madrid are currently at the top of the La Liga table, six points ahead of second-placed Sevilla. Los Blancos also ended the Champions League group stage at the top of Group D, five points ahead of second-placed Inter Milan.

The Italian tactician has also managed to get the best out of Karim Benzema, who has scored 24 goals in 28 appearances for Los Blancos in all competitions this season. Vinicius Jr. has also enjoyed an incredible 2021-22 campaign. The Brazilian has scored 15 goals in 31 appearances in all competitions for Ancelotti's side.

Reports, however, suggest Florentino Perez is a massive fan of former Germany coach Joachim Low and views the 62-year-old as a potential replacement for Carlo Ancelotti.

Joachim Low spent fifteen years as coach of the German national side. He led the country to the 2014 FIFA World Cup title, a third-place finish at the 2010 FIFA World Cup, a third-place finish at Euro 2008, and the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup title. Low guided Germany to 124 victories out of 197 games during his time as manager of the country's men's national team.

Low has reportedly been learning Spanish and would like to fulfill his dream of managing Real Madrid one day. The 62-year-old, however, will only join Real Madrid if he receives decision-making power. Club president Florentino Perez has often been the man to make the final decision at Real Madrid.

Real Madrid are unlikely to part ways with Carlo Ancelotti if he delivers the La Liga title

The Italian manager at the Copa del Rey.

Madrid are currently in pole position to win the La Liga title this season. Despite the departures of key players like Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane last summer, Ancelotti has managed to get the best out of his squad this season.

Los Blancos have lost just two of their 23 La Liga games. Despite their sub-par performances in recent months, the club have managed to maintain consistency under the management of Carlo Ancelotti.

Furthermore, Carlo Ancelotti is considered one of the best managers in the game. The Italian has won the UEFA Champions League three times as a manager and has won league titles in three different countries.

The Italian has also managed some of the greatest footballers the world has ever seen including Cristiano Ronaldo, Andrea Pirlo, Frank Lampard, John Terry, and Sergio Ramos.

Los Blancos are expected to sign the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland next summer. Haaland and Mbappe are two of the brightest prospects in world football. They need an experienced manager to guide them and help them develop at Madrid.

