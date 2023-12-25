Real Madrid's reported stance on re-signing Manchester United defender Raphael Varane emerges

Real Madrid are not in talks with either Manchester United or Raphael Varane over a potential January move, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Earlier this month, Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk claimed that Carlo Ancelotti's outfit have identified the Frenchman as a defensive target.

However, Romano has recently suggested that Real Madrid are still in the process of recognizing their top centre-back target. Shedding light on their potential winter plans, he elaborated on his YouTube channel:

"We also have many rumors about Raphael Varane... in this case about a potential Real Madrid move. Real are discussing internally, as I told you, about the possibility to bring in a new centre-back. At some point we heard some days ago, that they will not sign a new player at centre-back and I'm told that this is not [true]."

Dismissing rumors about Varane rejoining Los Blancos, Romano said:

"I'm told that they are still discussing, still considering options. Carlo Ancelotti and people in the board are involved in the decisions to sign a new centre-back after the injuries of David Alaba [and] we know about Eder Militao. What they are doing is explore the market and at the moment, Varane is not in contact with Real Madrid."

Opining more on the Manchester United star's future, Romano added:

"Real have also not approached Manchester United at this stage. Let's see what they decide to do but at the moment, there are still no concrete contacts. As of now, there is no direct negotiations for Varane. There is still a chance for Varane to stay at Manchester United till the end of the season and then leave the club in the summer. So, the situation is open and it depends on the proposals."

Since arriving in a potential £42 million deal from the La Liga outfit in 2021, Varane has made 77 overall appearances for the Red Devils.

Manchester United keeping tabs on ex-Real Madrid ace and Japan star Takefusa Kubo

According to The Sun, Manchester United are aiming to sign Takefusa Kubo as an ideal replacement for Antony. They have been impressed with the player's outings and could offer Antony on loan to rope him in.

Kubo, who is reportedly valued at around £43 mjllion, has established himself as a top La Liga player since joining Real Sociedad for £5.5 million from Real Madrid in 2022. The 22-year-old has scored 15 goals and provided 13 assists in 68 matches across competitions for his club.

Antony, on the other hand, has struggled to live up to the billing since leaving Ajax for around £86 million in 2022. The 23-year-old is yet to score a goal or provide an assist in 19 overall appearances this term.