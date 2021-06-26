Real Madrid scouting young Portuguese star at Euro 2020 over a potential move - Reports

Real Madrid are keeping close tabs on Portuguese midfielder Renato Sanches during the ongoing Euro 2020 campaign, according to Spanish outlet Defensa Central (via The Hard Tackle).

The 23-year-old came to Euro 2020 with Portugal after helping Lille win their first Ligue 1 title in 10 years. His performances in France, coupled with his role in the Portuguese national side, are attracting interest from big European clubs, with Real Madrid being the most noteworthy of the lot.

This is not the first time Real Madrid have shown interest in Renato Sanches. Los Blancos wanted to sign the young sensation right after Euro 2016. However, a deal could never materialize and Sanches decided to join Bayern Munich instead.

Despite a poor showing in Germany and in England with Swansea City, Sanches has rekindled his career at Lille and is now one of Portugal's key players at Euro 2020. Another good European Championship will raise his stocks even more.

Real Madrid wanting Euro 2020 hotshot as a replacement for their aging midfield

Real Madrid are in dire need of young midfielders this summer. The likes of Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić have been excellent for Los Blancos. However, the pair are now on the wrong side of their 30s with Modric turning 36 in September.

Renato Sanches has proved that he can perform at the highest level. The 23-year-old went toe-to-toe against N'Golo Kante during Portugal's 2-2 draw against France at Euro 2020. Sanches showed great strength and a wide range of passing which has no doubt impressed Real Madrid.

Renato Sanches has found his mojo. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Apart from the usual midfield three of Casemiro, Kroos and Modric, Real Madrid only have Federico Valverde with proper first-team exposure at the Bernabeu. However, Isco and Martin Odegaard could make a comeback under new manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Real Madrid will need to act fast if they want to land Renato Sanches. A good showing in Portugal's Euro 2020 Round of 16 clash against Belgium could attract a host of top European clubs. Recent reports have already linked Premier League clubs Arsenal and Liverpool with the 23-year-old midfielder.

