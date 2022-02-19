Real Madrid secure 'preferential agreement' for Erling Haaland: Reports

If the latest reports are to be believed, Real Madrid have held talks with Erling Haaland's representatives in Monaco and secured a preferential agreement.

Haaland is one of the most sought-out players in world football today, owing to the spectacular form exhibited by him in the colours of Borussia Dortmund. This has made the Norwegian star one of the most sought players in world football, with many teams vying for his signature.

Now, it seems like Real Madrid have taken a decisive step in securing Haaland from Dortmund next season.

According to Sport, the Spanish club have closed a preferential agreement with the player's representatives after holding a decisive meeting in Monaco. Rafaela Pimenta, Brazilian lawyer, and Mino Raiola's right-hand man, and Erling's father, Alf-Inge Haaland, were supposedly in charge of closing the deal for the player.

The agreement with the Norwegian's representatives allows Real Madrid to block negotiations from other teams who would be interested in securing Haaland. This puts Los Blancos in the driving seat for the Dortmund star's signature if he wishes to move from the German club this summer.

Real Madrid are set to have a busy summer transfer window with the La Liga giants also looking to secure PSG star Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer.

If things do go their way, Madrid fans could see Erling Haaland join the French forward at Spanish capital very soon.

Real Madrid is set to face a lot of competition for Erling Haaland from major clubs in Europe

While Real Madrid may hold the edge, according to the new report, the competition for Erling Haaland will be a tough one.

It has been reported that Barcelona, Madrid's arch-rivals, are putting together an extensive package for the Norwegian star. The Blaugrana boss Xavi wants Erling Haaland to spearhead his team's attack.

The Dortmund man also has interest from the Premier League as Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea are closely monitoring his situation. The Manchester clubs are expected to be in the market for a striker and many believe the 21-year-old could fit in well for both teams.

Despite having a season that has been marred by injuries, Haaland has found the net 23 times in 20 matches across all competitions for Dortmund this campaign.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the Norwegian star and the summer could see him take the next big step in his career.

