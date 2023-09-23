Real Madrid see Bundesliga star as perfect alternative to Kylian Mbappe - Reports

Real Madrid have identified Youssoufa Moukoko as an alternative to Kylian Mbappe, as per FootballTransfers. The 18-year-old Borussia Dortmund striker is admired by Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti and is seen as one of the world's leading talents.

Real Madrid have openly targeted Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe for a number of years, owing to his otherworldly performances on the pitch. The Spanish giants have yet to land the forward, and are already considering possible alternatives in case he does not join them eventually.

Kylian Mbappe has settled back into life at PSG, with eight goals in five outings so far this season. The Frenchman was expected to join Los Blancos, but the move may not happen imminently and Real Madrid can move for Moukoko.

Los Blancos have a top scouting system that has enabled them land 16-year-old Brazilian striker Endrick, who will join them in 2025. They want to sign another striker to vie for a starting berth with experienced Spaniard Joselu.

The global football market does not have many players like Kylian Mbappe, but Moukoko is a rising young star in world football. He was on the verge of leaving Dortmund last winter as his contract was almost up and Chelsea showed interest. However, he has since signed a new contract at the club, but finds himself behind Sebastian Haller and Niklas Fullkrug in the pecking order.

Newly-minted Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham is good friends with Moukoko, and this may help sway the German youngster. Both men played for Borussia Dortmund before Bellingham made the move to Spain this summer.

Moukoko will cost significantly lesser than Kylian Mbappe, and will enhance the Borussia Dortmund-Real Madrid business relations that have seen Achraf Hakimi and Bellingham move.

Who is Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe alternative Youssoufa Moukoko?

Moukoko first made his name playing for Borussia Dortmund's youth sides and scoring for fun, amassing over 140 goals in close to 90 U-17 and U-19 games. The teenage striker regularly played in teams above his age group and shone for the club. He is the youngest player to play and score in the UEFA Youth League.

Then-Borussia Dortmund manager Lucien Favre handed Moukoko his first-team debut just a day after he turned 16 against Hertha Berlin. The youngster has gone on to break a host of Bundesliga and European records since his debut. He has 13 goals and eight assists in 77 senior appearances, 19 of which have been starts.

Moukoko is quite similar to former Real Madrid striker Samuel Eto'o in his build and style of play. The young forward is quick, strong and packs a powerful shot with his left foot. He has made two appearances for Germany, with one coming in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar against Japan.