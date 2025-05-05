Real Madrid sends scouts to watch two Premier League stars ahead of potential double swoop next summer: Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly sent scouts to watch Bournemouth stars Dean Huijsen and Milos Kerkez as they weigh up a double swoop for the Premier League duo. Los Blancos are prepared to spend heavily in the summer transfer window after a hugely disappointing season from them thus far.

Despite links to the likes of Alphonso Davies and Leny Yoro last summer, the Spanish giants failed to sign any defenders. That decision has haunted them this season, as their defence has been threadbare due to injuries to a number of their stars.

TBR Football reports that Real Madrid are prepared to strengthen their rearguard this summer, and had scouts at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday. They watched Dean Huijsen and Milos Kerkez put on impressive performances for their side as they claimed a first-ever away win against Arsenal. The Spanish centre-back was on the scoresheet in the game, as well.

Huijsen is being tracked by many of Europe's leading sides, including Arsenal, Chelsea, and Real Madrid, after an impressive debut season in England. Still only 20, the lanky defender has a release clause of around £50 million and is expected to complete a transfer this summer.

Kerkez has been strongly linked with a move to Liverpool after his impressive displays at left-back in a Bournemouth shirt. The 21-year-old is in his second season in the Premier League, and has seen his stock rise steadily since arriving from the Eredivisie.

Los Blancos are looking to sign a left-back amid recurring injury problems for Ferland Mendy and the inconsistency of Fran Garcia. They also need new centre-backs, as David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger are the wrong side of 30, and Eder Militao has had to contend with two serious knee injuries.

Real Madrid set to complete deal for Premier League star: Reports

Real Madrid have reached an agreement with Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold to join their club in the summer, as per reports. The Spanish giants are set to make the right-back their first signing ahead of the 2025-26 season, having targeted him for a while.

Alexander-Arnold announced on Monday that he will be leaving boyhood club Liverpool once his contract reaches its end at the end of the 2024-25 season. The Englishman has refused to join fellow stars Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk in staying at Anfield, and is set to chart a new path for himself.

Real Madrid lost Dani Carvajal to an ACL injury early this season, forcing Carlo Ancelotti to play Lucas Vazquez and Federico Valverde in his position. They tried to sign Alexander-Arnold in January but failed, and will now have him join them in the summer.

