Real Madrid set to announce contract renewals of 2 veteran stars next week - Reports

According to Diario AS, Real Madrid will announce the contract renewals of Nacho and Lucas Vazquez next week.

Both Nacho and Vazquez have been long-term servants of the club. The former made his first team debut back in 2012 after coming through the youth academies. He has since made 352 appearances for the club, including 33 across competitions this season. The 34-year-old centre-back has won 24 trophies with Los Merengues, including five UEFA Champions League titles.

Vazquez, yet another Los Blancos academy product, made his first team debut back in 2015. After a loan spell at Espanyol, Vazquez was signed by the Catalan club permanently, but Los Blancos activated their buy-back clause to bring him back to the Santiago Bernabeau. Vazquez has since been a handy player for Real Madrid, operating across various positions, as a winger and also as a full-back.

The 32-year-old has made 339 appearances for the team, scoring 34 goals and providing 61 assists. This season, Vazquez has made 28 appearances, scoring once and setting up four goals. He has so far won 18 trophies with the Madrid-based club, including four UEFA Champions League titles.

Nacho and Vazquez will be out of contract at the end of the 2023-24 season. However, as per the aforementioned report, both are set to receive renewals.

Julian Nagelsmann showers praise on Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos

Toni Kroos recently made his return to international football and within seconds of his return, the midfielder bagged an assist against France. He bagged another assist during Die Mannschaft's 2-1 win against The Netherlands on March 26.

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann has now heaped praise on Kroos, saying that in terms of passing and impact, Kroos is the best midfielder in Europe. He said (via Madrid Universal):

"In terms of impact and passing, Toni Kroos is currently the best midfielder in Europe."

Kroos, 34, has made 38 appearances for Real Madrid this season, scoring once and providing seven assists. He is another player who will be out of contract at the end of the ongoing season.