Real Madrid set to announce signing of new striker next week: Reports

According to Relevo, Joselu will return to Real Madrid, and his signing will be announced next week. The Espanyol star will be signed as Mariano Diaz's replacement.

Joselu is a Castilla product and made two appearances for the senior team, scoring two goals. He was in fantastic form for Espanyol this season, scoring 17 and assisting four in 37 matches across competitions.

However, the Catalan club got relegated from La Liga, meaning Joselu will be on the move. Los Blancos, meanwhile, are set to let Mariano leave for free at the end of the season.

Hence, they are keen to reinforce the attack, and Joselu could serve as a proper backup for Real Madrid. Considering the 33-year-old's form for club and country, he could be used as a handy substitute next season.

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema close to joining Al-Ittihad

Real Madrid CF v Rayo Vallecano - LaLiga Santander

Real Madrid attacker Karim Benzema is reportedly close to joining Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad. Rudy Galletti previously reported the SPL champion's interest in the Frenchman.

While Benzema turned down the initial offer, "The Tigers" have reportedly improved their offer. They have tabled a €200 million contract for two seasons. The deal could tempt the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner to the Middle East.

Benzema is a bonafide Los Blancos legend. Since his 2009 move from Olympique Lyon, he has scored 353 goals and provided 165 assists in 647 matches.

Benzema was in great form in the 2022–23 season as well. Despite spending spells on the sidelines due to injuries, the Frenchman bagged 30 goals and six assists in 42 matches across competitions.

Benzema is Los Blancos' second-highest goalscorer ever, only behind the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo. However, he could very well be joining his former teammate in the Saudi Pro League next season.

The 35-year-old has had a glittering spell at the Santiago Bernabeu. He has won 24 trophies so far, including five UEFA Champions Leagues and five La Liga titles.

If Benzema indeed leaves, Los Blancos will need reinforcements. They have been linked with the likes of Roberto Firmino and Harry Kane. Filling Benzema's boots will be a big task for any newcomer.

