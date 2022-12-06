Real Madrid set aside £284 million in the hope of signing 2 players in audacious double swoop: Reports

Real Madrid have set aside a fee of £284 million for signing Jude Bellingham and Erling Haaland in the near future, according to the Express.

Kylian Mbappe was the Spanish giants' primary transfer target last summer as the club looked set to sign the mercurial French superstar on a free transfer. However, Mbappe renewed his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to extend his stay with the Ligue 1 giants.

Manchester City, meanwhile, signed Haaland from Borussia Dortmund for only £51 million. The fee has proved to be a bargain as Haaland has scored 18 goals in 23 appearances since his move.

Jude Bellingham, meanwhile, has established himself as one of the best central midfielders in the world in recent seasons. He has been prolific for Borussia Dortmund this season, scoring nine goals in 22 appearances across competitions.

The 19-year-old has also been in an impressive run of form for England in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, scoring a goal and assisting one more in four appearances for the Three Lions.

Dortmund are expected to ask for a fee in the region of £129 million for the midfielder. Acquiring Haaland will be a more expensive task and it will reportedly take a fee of around £155 million to sign the Norwegian from Manchester City.

Los Blancos have made an overall profit of £163 million in the transfer market since 2020. Given their financial prowess, the club certainly have the ability to bring in two of the most in-demand players in the near future.

Casemiro explains reason for leaving Real Madrid in the summer

Casemiro was signed from Real Madrid by Manchester United in the summer.

A long-time servant of Real Madrid, Casemiro decided to join Manchester United in the summer. The Brazilian was a mainstay at the heart of Los Blancos' midfield for the better part of the decade.

He has now explained that the stature of Manchester United was what attracted him. Speaking to the Red Devils' official website, he said (via Manchester Evening News):

"Without a doubt, it was down to the great stature of Manchester because it's a massive club with a great history, For sure, that was the big attraction for coming here. I think that the great standing this club has in the game and its great history are definitely the most important reasons to be here."

"It's also a fresh set of goals in a brand-new league for me. So that presents a really big and exciting challenge for me and I'm working really hard to achieve them alongside my teammates."

The Brazilian made 336 appearances for Real Madrid, scoring 31 goals during his time at the Santiago Bernabéu.

