Real Madrid set asking price for Eden Hazard - Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly set their asking price for Eden Hazard. Zinedine Zidane has lost faith in the Belgian, and Los Blancos have made the decision to sell him in the summer.

Hazard's time at Real Madrid has been marred by injuries and a loss of form. This has led to the Real Madrid hierarchy losing patience with the former Chelsea star.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Real Madrid would be willing to accept a bid of €50 million for Hazard. The club are currently in a financial hole due to the pandemic and are looking to recoup some money through the sale of the Belgian.

Los Blancos will however be making a huge loss on Hazard, as the Bernabeu-based outfit paid around €120 million to secure the Belgian's services from Chelsea back in 2019.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Real Madrid are willing to accept €50 million for Eden Hazard. Would you take him? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/3Ztmk3Xoi0 — That's Football! (@ThatsFootballTV) March 27, 2021

The sale of Hazard would allow Real Madrid to make a splash in the transfer market in the summer, as the Belgian commands the highest wages at the club. Zinedine Zidane's side are gearing up for a huge summer as the Frenchman is looking to clear out a number of players in order to usher in a new era at the club.

Selling Hazard would benefit Real Madrid

Eden Hazard's stint with Real Madrid has been a failure

Real Madrid have been linked with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, and the sale of Hazard would give the club a massive monetary boost.

Advertisement

Los Blancos are also currently in negotiations with Austrian defender David Alaba over a summer switch. The Bayern Munich man has decided not to extend his contract with the club and is set to leave the Bavarians at the end of the season.

The club are also in talks with Sergio Ramos over a contract extension. The Spaniard is in the final few months of his contract and Zinedine Zidane is keen to have him on the roster past this season.

The defender is Real Madrid's captain and is keen to extend his contract, but reportedly does not want to take a pay-cut.

Selling Hazard would allow Real Madrid to get these deals over the line. The Belgian would also benefit from a move away from the club, and can look to rejuvenate his career elsewhere. Chelsea are reportedly interested in bringing the forward back to the club.

100 days before Sergio Ramos is no longer a Real Madrid player and the player and the club are still far from agreeing to a new contract. [@marca] pic.twitter.com/yQouddmrsh — Di Marzio jnr ⚽️💥 (@JnrMarzio) March 23, 2021