Real Madrid set to battle Liverpool in race to sign Portugal star - Reports

Real Madrid and Liverpool are among the clubs interested in signing Benfica defender Antonio Silva, according to Portuguese sports daily O Jogo [via Sport Witness].

Real Madrid won La Liga, the UEFA Champions League and the Spanish Super Cup last season. They displayed their hunger for more success by strengthening their squad further in the summer transfer window.

Los Blancos thus boast one of the best squads in the world, with defense being one of their strongholds. They currently have three top centre-backs in their ranks in the shape of Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba and Eder Militao.

The Spanish champions also have Nacho Fernandez and Jesus Vallejo as capable backup options in the position. However, they are still looking at options to bolster their defense despite having healthy competition in the area.

According to the aforementioned source, Benfica defender Silva has emerged as a target for Real Madrid. The La Liga giants are prepared to battle it out with Liverpool for the youngster's signature.

ilva rose through the ranks at Benfica's academy before making his senior debut in their 3-0 league win against Boavista this term. He has since established himself as a regular for the Portuguese giants, making 12 appearances across all competitions.

Having made his name for Benfica at the age of just 18, the defender is already attracting interest from some of Europe's top clubs. The Primeira Liga club, though, do not intend to lose him easily.

Silva, who is managed by Jorge Mendes' Gestifute agency, has a contract with Benfica until the end of the 2026-27 season. He also has a €100 million release clause in his deal, as per the report.

Benfica president Rui Costa is reportedly not prepared to negotiate a transfer for the Portugal Under-21 international. His suitors would thus have to trigger the release clause to acquire his services.

Real Madrid and Liverpool face more competition for Silva

Real Madrid and Liverpool, though, are not the only clubs interested in signing Silva. The teenage defender is also the subject of interest from Barcelona and Manchester City if the report is to be believed.

Silva has also popped up on Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) radar, according to reports in France. Having already become a wanted man across Europe, it remains to be seen what his future holds.

Liverpool notably signed Darwin Nunez from Benfica for a deal worth €100 million in the summer. It appears they are still keeping close tabs on players at the club, while Real Madrid always have their eyes open for top talents.

