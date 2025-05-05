Real Madrid set Carlo Ancelotti exit announcement date after fresh breakthrough in talks to become Brazil coach: Reports 

Real Madrid are likely to announce Carlo Ancelotti's exit before the end of the LaLiga season, according to journalist Mario Cortegana. The Italian manager has endured a difficult campaign and is largely expected to be on his way this summer.

Ancelotti has been heavily linked with the Brazil job in recent times, although he has publicly maintained that he would prefer to stay with Los Blancos. The Italian is the most successful manager in the LaLiga giants' history, with 15 titles won over two stints.

However, he has failed to get Real Madrid going this season despite the arrival of Kylian Mbappe last summer. Los Blancos reached the Copa del Rey and the Supercopa de Espana final this season, only to lose against Barcelona on both occasions.

The Catalans also got the better of their bitter rivals in the league this season, defeating them 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu in October last year. Real Madrid have bowed out of the UEFA Champions League after a two-legged defeat against Arsenal in the quarterfinals.

Los Blancos are trailing Barcelona by four points in the LaLiga title race as well. The two archrivals face each other for the fourth time this season on Sunday, May 11. Interestingly, Cortegana adds that Carlo Ancelotti's departure could be announced following El Clasico.

Real Madrid have secured the services of a Liverpool full-back ahead of the summer: Reports

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Real Madrid have reached a verbal agreement with Trent Alexander-Arnold ahead of a move this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The English right-back's contract with Liverpool expires this summer, and he announced on Monday that he will leave.

The 26-year-old has been linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu for a while. The LaLiga giants have identified him as a possible long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal, who is currently sidelined with an ACL injury.

Alexander-Arnold has been a key part of the Reds' recent success and is all set to bow out of Anfield after winning another Premier League title. The Englishman has registered four goals and eight assists from 42 games across competitions this season.

Los Blancos have picked up a knack of signing world-class stars for free of late. They achieved a coup by securing the services of Kylian Mbappe in a Bosman move last summer and are set to repeat the trick with Alexander-Arnold. The Englishman has agreed to a five-year deal with Real Madrid.

