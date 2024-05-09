Real Madrid set to offer UCL S/F hero a new one-year deal in the summer - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly prepared to offer Joselu an extension to keep him at the club for another year. This comes after the striker came on as a substitute in the Champions League semi-final against Bayern Munich on Wednesday (May 8) to score two late goals and turn the game on its head.

The forward joined the club on a loan deal from Liga 2 side Espanyol, with the intention that he would provide backup as a form of replacement for Karim Benzema.

While Los Blancos have not really needed his services, thanks to the goalscoring exploits of Jude Bellingham, Joselu has a knack for finding the net fairly regularly.

The 34-year-old has provided depth to the squad for much of this season. He has played 32 La Liga games but has started only 13. This hasn't stalled his quality in front of goal, as he has scored nine La Liga goals this season.

Joselu came on for just nine minutes against Bayern, and against all odds, scored a brace in such a short period of time. He now has a total tally of 17 goals this season, and it is hardly any surprise that Real Madrid have decided to keep him for longer.

A report from journalist Jose Luis Sanchez (via Madrid Xtra) has claimed that Los Blancos are now looking to sign the striker and offer him a one-year contract. It is unlikely that Joselu would refuse such a deal, having helped the La Liga giants reach the UEFA Champions League final.

Carlo Ancelotti hails Real Madrid as Los Blancos secure final berth at Wembley

It seemed like the chance to face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final would go to Bayern Munich, especially as the Bavarians held on to a 1-0 lead in the second leg. The first leg was a 2-2 draw at the Allianz Arena, and at the Santiago Bernabeu, Alphonso Davies scored to make it 3-2 on aggregate.

However, Joselu and Real Madrid turned things around with barely any time to spare, leading manager Carlo Ancelotti to praise his side after the game. In his post-match press conference, he said (via Reuters):

"It's happened again... because it's happened so many times now it's something inexplicable. It's happened again [thanks to] fans that push [us], a stadium that helps, a fantastic atmosphere and players who never stop believing that they can do it. It's something magical, there's no explanation for it."

Ancelotti also praised Joselu and added:

"He is a fantastic reflection because he's a player who's contributed a lot this season even if he hasn't played many minutes. But he's the perfect reflection of what this squad is: players who contribute a lot without losing confidence [if they're not playing] and the idea that they can offer the team something."

Real Madrid will now start making preparations to face Dortmund in the Champions League final on June 1.