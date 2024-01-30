Real Madrid set to offer veteran star a contract extension until 2025 - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly prepared to hand a new contract to experienced midfielder Toni Kroos to extend his stay for one more season. The Spanish giants are looking to hold onto the veteran star until 2025, as his contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

Kroos has been one of the world's best midfielders in the last decade, consistently influencing matches with his great quality for club and country. He was a key member of the historic Real Madrid side that won three successive UEFA Champions League titles between 2016 and 2018.

Real Madrid have collected some of the world's finest young midfielders in their squad this season, including Jude Bellingham, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Eduardo Camavinga. Despite the quality of the young midfielders, Toni Kroos has been one of their most consistent performers from the middle of the park.

Los Blancos offered the German a one-year extension at the end of the 2022-23 season as the midfielder flirted with the thought of retirement. The former Bayern Munich man admitted that he intends to retire from professional football once he feels like he cannot perform at the highest level.

Kroos has made 21 league appearances for the side this season, with one goal and seven assists to his name. The level of his performance has pleased the club. As per Cadena SER, they are prepared to offer him another extension to keep him at the club until 2025.

The German star has transitioned from an attacking midfield role to a more conservative role which allows him to dictate play from deep. Manager Carlo Ancelotti has played him in every league match this season, and he could now remain beyond this season.

Real Madrid target Alphonso Davies leaning towards Bayern Munich stay

Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies has been on the radar of Real Madrid for a while, as they look to definitively replace Marcelo (via Football Espana). Their left-back Ferland Mendy has had to deal with a great deal of injuries, and Fran Garcia hasn't impressed very much.

Following the shake-up at Bayern Munich last year that saw Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic leave the club, doubts were cast over the future of Davies. The Canadian star has now revealed in an interview with Kicker that he feels happy in Munich.

He said:

“I feel very happy here. I play in an incredible team, at one of the absolute top clubs in Europe. I stay focused and give everything for the team and our fans.”

Real Madrid will have the option of targeting another left-back or remaining patient with Davies, who has still not renewed his contract with Bayern Munich. His current deal expires in 2025.