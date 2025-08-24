Real Madrid set to be rivaled by PL giants for 20-year-old defender: Reports

Real Madrid will reportedly face competition from Arsenal in their pursuit of 20-year-old Rennes centre-back Jeremy Jacquet. The Frenchman had a breakthrough 2024-25 season, catching the eye in the European transfer market.

Jeremy Jacquet began last season on loan at Ligue 2 side Clermont, making 17 appearances in the league. After observing his stellar performances, Rennes brought him back and included him in their first team squad mid-season. Jacquet made 11 appearances in Ligue 1, proving his versatility as he played both as a centre-back and a right-back. The French youngster's breakthrough season led to major European clubs taking note of him, with transfer interest brewing up in the Premier League.

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri (via MadridZone), Real Madrid have entered the race to sign Jeremy Jacquet this summer. However, they will face strong competition from Arsenal, who have reportedly already registered their interest in signing the centre-back.

Real Madrid made some defensive reinforcements this summer, bringing in Dean Huijsen and Trent-Alexander Arnold. However, they continue to look for defensive talents to strengthen their backline further. Given their focus on signing young, emerging talent, Jeremy Jacquet could be an excellent option for the future. Los Blancos may not be able to offer him regular playtime immediately, but consistent performances could prove otherwise.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have also been eyeing Jacquet's situation for a while. The Gunners will reportedly be open to bringing him in this summer if there are more departures from the backline. Otherwise, they are also considering the option of signing him in 2026.

Real Madrid have reportedly put Vinicius Jr on the transfer market: Reports

Vini Jr - Source: Getty

According to Defensa Central (h/t Football Transfers), Real Madrid are willing to accept €150 million to sell Vinicius Jr this summer. The Brazilian superstar has reportedly been negotiating a new deal with Los Blancos for months with no progress.

Vini Jr's current contract runs until 2027, but Real Madrid are reportedly open to considering offers for him this summer after an agreement for a new deal could not be met. The Brazilian has demanded a salary at par with his teammate Kylian Mbappe, which the Spanish giants are not open to offering.

The report also claims that Los Blancos are not happy with Vinicius trying to negotiate his deal while using his lucrative offer from the Saudi Pro League. However, Real Madrid are still open to letting him stay if an agreement can be reached, but not at the cost of the club or certain demands they cannot meet.

Amid Los Blancos' crucial step regarding Vinicius's future, the Brazilian has shown a noticeable decline in form. This could further contribute to a potential transfer, as the Spanish juggernauts have multiple options in the attack, including Mbappe, Rodrygo, Arda Guler, and Endrick.

