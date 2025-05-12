Real Madrid set to seal 3 new signings before Club World Cup as details emerge after El Clasico loss: Reports

Real Madrid are planning to make three new signings before the start of the FIFA Club World Cup, according to El Chiringuito TV (via Madrid Xtra's X handle). The LaLiga giants have suffered this season due to issues at the back, and the weekend's El Clásico defeat has now accelerated their summer plans.

Los Blancos bowed down to Barcelona for the fourth time this season on Sunday (May 11), losing 4-3 in LaLiga despite taking a 2-0 lead by the 14th minute. The defeat means that Carlo Ancelotti's team are likely to miss out on the league title this season.

Real Madrid are second in the league table after 35 games, seven points behind the Catalans, with only three games remaining. The summer's FIFA Club World Cup is now Los Blancos' best chance at winning silverware, and they have already sprung into action.

The LaLiga giants are expected to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold on a Bosman move this summer. The Englishman has already announced that he will leave Liverpool once his contract expires at the end of June.

However, Real Madrid could speed up his arrival to ensure his participation at the Club World Cup, which kicks off on June 14. Meanwhile, the LaLiga giants also want to rope in a new centre-back to strengthen their backline.

Eder Militao is sidelined with an ACL injury, while David Alaba is also sidelined with a meniscus tear. Lastly, a new left-back is also on Los Blancos' agenda, with neither Ferland Mendy nor Fran Garcia managing to impress so far this season.

Which central defenders do Real Madrid have on their radar at the moment?

William Saliba

Real Madrid are already eyeing multiple candidates to reinforce their faltering backline, according to journalist Jorge Picon. William Saliba is the club's preferred choice for the job, but prising him away from Arsenal will be next to impossible.

The Frenchman is under contract with the Gunners until 2027 and is a key part of Mikel Arteta's plans. Los Blancos also have Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate on their radar.

The Santiago Bernabeu hierarchy apparently consider the 25-year-old a superb option for the job. However, Konate's contract with the Reds expires in 2026, and the LaLiga giants are planning to sign him for free next summer.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have their eyes on Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen as well, but the 20-year-old's €58m release clause makes him a costly option. Los Blancos also have Bayer Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah - who will be a free agent this summer - and RB Leipzig's Castello Lukeba on their wish list.

