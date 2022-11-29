Real Madrid set to target 21-year-old Argentina star as alternative to Jude Bellingham - Reports

Real Madrid have identified Benfica star Enzo Fernandez as an alternative to Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham. The Argentina star has been impressive at the FIFA World Cup, scoring once to help Argentina win against Mexico.

As per a report in MARCA, Real Madrid are plotting a move for Fernandez should they get priced out of a move for Bellingham. The Borussia Dortmund star has been linked with Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester United, and reports suggest the price tag would cross €100 million.

Fernandez joined Benfica from River Plate in July this year for a reported €12 million fee. He has been in sensational form this season and has scored once and assisted thrice in 13 Liga NOS matches.

Marca's report suggests Real Madrid might not win the race for Bellingham as they already spent big on Aurelien Tchouameni earlier this year. Liverpool and Chelsea were also interested in the French midfielder but he chose to join the Spanish side.

Cristiano Oliveira 🎙⚽️ @10CO10 Enzo Fernandez is a stud.



Sadly, he won't be at Benfica come the summer.



Enzo Fernandez is a stud. Sadly, he won't be at Benfica come the summer. https://t.co/f5B3Fodd1Z

Real Madrid target compared with Zinedine Zidane

Former Liverpool Maxi Rodriguez spoke to TyC Sport earlier this year and compared Enzo Fernandez to Zinedine Zidane. The Argentine claimed the youngster has a similar vision and passing to the legendary Frenchman and said:

"He is an extraordinary player. Very complete. Elite players, playing for the national team, have to be like that. (You need) speed of thought, and knowing how to locate yourself (on the pitch). You don't have to run 15 kilometres. If you run a lot, it catches up with you. He's a very interesting player."

He added:

"(It is) absolutely surprising the level at which he plays at, at only 21 years old. The best player I worked with was (Zinedine) Zidane, at Real Madrid. Of course, I don't want to compare. But I'm talking about Enzo's passing and surprising vision; a bit like Zidane. Enzo is 21 years old? Either that's a lie, or he's a genius!"

Madrid have Luka Modric and Toni Kroos heading towards the end of their careers. The Spanish side have already signed Tchouameni and Camavinga, while offloading Casemiro to Manchester United.

Get Brazil vs Switzerland Live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes