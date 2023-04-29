Real Madrid could sign backup for Karim Benzema in cut-price €12 million deal: Reports

According to El Nacional, Real Madrid are looking to secure a cut-price €12 million deal for Paulo Dybala as Karim Benzema's backup. The Argentine has a release clause of the aforementioned amount for non-Italian teams in his AS Roma contract. Dybala's release clause for Italian teams, meanwhile, is €20 million.

Benzema's current deal will run out at the end of the 2023-24 season. The Frenchman has once again been the leader of Los Blancos' attack this season. He has scored 29 goals in 37 matches across competitions.

While Brazilian wonderkid Endrick will arrive in 2024, Los Blancos are unwilling to put the team's attacking burden on the youngster right away. Hence, they are exploring the market for a worthy back-up striker.

Dybala, meanwhile, has been in good form for AS Roma this season. The former Juventus superstar has scored 16 goals and has provided eight assists across competitions for Jose Mourinho's side.

The Argentine, however, has been linked with a move away from the Serie A club and his affordable price tag has made the player a target for Real Madrid.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti spoke about Karim Benzema's hat-trick

Karim Benzema was once again at his brilliant best against Almeria as the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner inspired a 4-2 win by scoring a hat-trick. He has now scored 17 goals in 21 La Liga matches and is two short of top scorer Robert Lewandowski.

Despite having an injury-plagued campaign, Benzema has once again been the team's attacking leader. Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti spoke about the superstar striker's performance, telling the media (via MARCA):

"Benzema is doing well and has shown that. We're very good in attack and we're dangerous. When we're good at the back, the team does very well offensively."

Vinicius Junior picked up his tenth yellow card of the season against Almeria and will be suspended for the May 2 clash against Real Sociedad as a result. Real Madrid's number 9 will once again be the man that the team will look up to to help them fetch a positive result.

