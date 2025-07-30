  • home icon
Real Madrid signing Franco Mastantuono set to receive boost that Vinicius and Rodrygo did not get when they first arrived at club: Reports

By Sulayman Salahudeen
Published Jul 30, 2025 14:24 GMT
Franco Mastantuono is set to join a list of South Americans to move to Real Madrid
Franco Mastantuono is set to join a list of South Americans to move to Real Madrid

Real Madrid youngster Franco Mastantuono has reportedly been earmarked for a starting berth at the club once he arrives, a rarity for a youngster at the club. The Argentine youngster is set to receive a perk that even the likes of Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo did not receive when they joined the Spanish giants.

A report from AS (via Madrid Universal) has revealed that Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso is very convinced by the talent of Mastantuono and is set to make him a starter. The manager plans to give the 17-year-old a chance to prove his worth while Jude Bellingham continues to recover from shoulder surgery.

Los Blancos beat a host of other teams to sign Argentina international Mastantuono from River Plate after his stunning displays in his native Argentina. The youngster was coveted by most of Europe's elite before choosing to pitch his tent at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Mastantuono has yet to team up with Alonso's side, who are due to convene for pre-season training on August 4th. The youngster will join them ten days later, on the day he turns 18, and will have four training sessions to earn a starting shirt for the start of the 2025-26 season.

Real Madrid's similar teenage recruits from South America, Endrick, Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo, did not get a chance to earn a starting shirt immediately after their transfers. Mastantuono has been training privately during his vacation after featuring in the FIFA Club World Cup last month, and is set to be in top condition once he arrives in Madrid.

