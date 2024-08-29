Real Madrid slap €20m price tag on midfield star who is keen to leave the club before the transfer window shuts: Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly set a firm €20 million price tag on outcast midfielder Dani Ceballos, who is keen to leave the club before the transfer window closes. According to Diario AS, the Spanish giants are unwilling to budge on their valuation of the player, creating a potential obstacle for interested clubs, including Real Betis and AS Monaco.

The 28-year-old midfielder has found himself on the fringes of the squad under Carlo Ancelotti and is eager to secure regular playing time elsewhere. Last season, the Spaniard made 27 appearances across multiple competitions but only eight of these were starts.

Madrid could decide to part ways with Ceballos but the fee demanded by the club could prove to be a stumbling block for Real Betis, who are interested in bringing the player back to the Estadio Benito Villamarín. Financial constraints might prevent Betis from matching Madrid’s asking price, leaving the future of the Spanish international in limbo.

AS Monaco, another club linked with a move for Ceballos, are also reportedly struggling to meet the financial demands set by Real Madrid. The Ligue 1 side's offer is currently not close to the €20 million that the Spanish giants are seeking and has not been seriously considered by the Spanish club.

While Ceballos' desire to leave Santiago Bernabéu is clear, whether a club can step up and meet Real Madrid’s demands remains to be seen.

Real Madrid could look at free-agent French midfielder as Dani Ceballos replacement: Reports

Real Madrid may consider signing Adrien Rabiot, who left Juventus at the end of last season, as a potential replacement for Dani Ceballos, if the Spaniard departs the club. According to Madridista Real, the French midfielder, currently a free agent, has offered his services to Los Blancos.

While manager Carlo Ancelotti and his assistant, Davide Ancelotti, are attempting to persuade Ceballos to stay, Real Madrid's general director Jose Angel Sanchez held a meeting on Wednesday morning to discuss possible alternatives, as reported by Marca. The club is actively scouring the market to identify suitable options in case Ceballos decides to depart.

Despite these efforts, there are conflicting reports about whether the La Liga giants will pursue an immediate replacement.

Some sources suggest that the club may opt against a short-term move, viewing young talent Arda Güler as a potential midfielder who could be converted into a central role. However, the possibility of Ceballos staying at the Santiago Bernabéu has not been completely ruled out.

If Madrid does persuade Rabiot, the Frenchman will present an attractive option due to his experience and availability on a free transfer.

