Real Madrid have special clause to re-sign ‘special’ Martin Odegaard if he decides to leave Arsenal: Reports 

Real Madrid reportedly have the first-refusal clause in Martin Odegaard's contract if he ever decides to leave Arsenal.

The midfielder joined the Gunners from Los Blancos on loan in January 2021 before permanently moving in the summer of that year. He has now become the club captain.

According to journalist Ramón Álvarez de Mon, Ancelotti’s side did not let the Norwegian leave the club without any thought for the future. While the Spanish side do not plan to bring the midfielder back to the Santiago Bernabeu soon, they have a clause in place.

Alvarez de Mon revealed that Jude Bellingham remains the top target for Madrid at this time. They are working to beat off interest from Chelsea, Manchester City, and Liverpool for the Borussia Dortmund man.

Speaking about Odegaard's clause and Bellingham, he said:

"There is a kind of right of first refusal for Real Madrid that we will see if at some point it makes sense for them to exercise it. Ødegaard has just turned 24 and is still at a good age. We'll see, but with Bellingham, there would be a more powerful project. His (Ødegaard's) talent is special and he spent very little time here."

Odegaard has contributed 15 goals and 11 assists in 80 games for Arsenal.

Why did Martin Odegaard leave Real Madrid for Arsenal?

Martin Odegaard was not a regular for Real Madrid and wanted to play week in and week out. Arsenal offered an escape route after initially signing him on loan.

Arsenal @Arsenal Quick feet?



🕰 Making time in the box?



That's Martin Odegaard Quick feet?🕰 Making time in the box?That's Martin Odegaard ⚡️ Quick feet?🕰 Making time in the box?😎 That's Martin Odegaard https://t.co/joC1zeFnkw

Odegaard spoke about his move and said:

"The project. The way the club and the manager wanted to do things, what they wanted to build here and how they wanted to play and to improve. Also what they said about me and how they wanted to use me, how they saw me as a player and what I could bring to the team and what they could offer to me."

He added:

"It was just the combination of all those things and the big project that is going on here, I wanted to be a part of that. I said many times that I've been looking for stability (with a club), but haven't found it. I think it'll be important to find stability. I'm very happy at Arsenal, enjoying myself. I like it here. Now my focus is to finish the season, then we'll see."

Real Madrid signed him from Stromsgodset in 2015, but he only managed to make a handful of appearances for the first team. He was out on loan for most of that time before eventually joining Arsenal.

Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappe? Ranking the 10 best players of 2022 - Click here!

Poll : 0 votes