Real Madrid star considering future despite new contract offer until 2026 worth €5 million-per-year: Reports

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos has been offered a contract renewal until the end of the 2025-26 season, worth €5 million per year. However, the Spaniard is reportedly unsure about signing the extension due to concerns about playing time.

Ceballos' current contract with Los Blancos will expire this summer and multiple top European sides have shown interest in signing the 26-year-old.

Real Madrid have many world-class midfield options in their team, due to which Ceballos' game time has been limited. Although Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are in the twilight of their careers, they still start most matches for Los Blancos. They also have a core of talented young midfielders, including Eduardo Camavinga, Fede Valverde, and Aurelien Tchouameni.

Los Blancos are also reportedly set to sign Jude Bellingham this summer, which would further impact Ceballos' minutes.

Ceballos made 46 appearances across competitions for Real Madrid this season, scoring one goal and providing nine assists. However, he started only 19 of those matches. Inter Milan are reportedly one of the sides interested in signing Ceballos in the summer.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti recently spoke about Nacho and Dani Ceballos' future

Apart from Dani Ceballos, centre-back Nacho's Real Madrid contract is also set to expire this summer. Manager Carlo Ancelotti was recently quizzed about the future of the duo.

Speaking to the media ahead of the game against Celta Vigo, Ancelotti said (via Sports Mole):

"They know what we think of them. I think they have everything very clear. They are waiting for the end of the season to decide what they want to do. Everything is in their hands."

Ceballos joined Los Blancos in 2017 and has since made 120 appearances for the club, scoring six goals and providing 12 assists across competitions. Nacho, on the other hand, is an academy graduate. He made his first team debut in 2012 and has made 319 appearances for the club.

What the future holds for the two Spanish internationals remains to be seen.

