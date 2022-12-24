Real Madrid star to decide club future in February - Reports

Toni Kroos will decide on his Real Madrid future in February next year, as per MARCA (h/t ManagingMadrid).

The German midfielder is in the final year of his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu and there is a possibility of him retiring next year. On the contrary, he could also pen a one year deal with the club.

Los Blancos will supposedly hear the former Bayern Munich midfielder's decision in February, which will give them time to plan for the 2023-24 campaign. He has also claimed that he does not see his future elsewhere.

Earlier this year, Kroos said:

"I don’t even know what will happen in regards to my future, but I’m sure I won’t play for another club."

Kroos turns 33 in January but continues to be an important part of manager Carlo Ancelotti's system. He has scored once and provided four assists in 18 games across competitions for the Spanish giants.

Casemiro's departure to Manchester United has seen summer signing Aurelien Tchouameni playing further deep in midfield. Had the Brazil international not left, the Frenchman could have provided a safety net for Real Madrid in case of Kroos' departure.

However, it seems that the 14-time UEFA Champions League winners are working towards bolstering their midfield. Jude Bellingham and Enzo Fernandez are two names that have been linked with them, as per journalist Carlos Carpio of MARCA (h/t @theMadridZone).

With 37-year-old Luka Modric also in the final year of his contract, additions in midfield are the need of the hour at Real Madrid.

Real Madrid midfielder backs Zinedine Zidane to become France manager

Toni Kroos takes a shot on goal as Zinedine Zidane looks on during a Real Madrid training session in 2016.

Toni Kroos has opined that Zinedine Zidane could become the new France manager following the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

However, he believes that it would rest on what current manager Didier Deschamps decides regarding his future with Les Bleus. He said on MagentaTV (h/t Real Total):

"I'm trying to put my mind to it because I read the days from the President of France that Deschamps can choose whether to continue or not. That's why I'm trying to think myself into Deschamps now, what result would do to him."

"I definitely believe that 'Zizou' would not only be a good one, but also the sequel. Now the question is: what does Didier want? Let's put it this way: I believe 70:30 that 'Zizou' will be the new coach. Zizou' is definitely in the mood to train again."

Deschamps holds the record of being the only manager in history to take France to two FIFA World Cup finals (2018, 2022).

Poll : 0 votes