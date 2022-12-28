Real Madrid star determined to prove doubters wrong after disappointing World Cup - Reports 

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema is on a revenge mission following his disappointing FIFA World Cup.

According to Diario AS, Benzema, 35, is eager to prove his doubters wrong in the second half of the season with Real Madrid. Benzema was sent home from the French camp after suffering a quadriceps injury in a pre-tournament training session with Les Bleus.

Despite that, reports of a tumultuous relationship with Didier Deschamps have since ensued, with the striker's agent calling out the France manager. The Los Blancos captain has cut ties with most of the French squad, except his teammates at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Benzema endured an injury-plagued start to the campaign with Madrid, making just 12 appearances across competitions and scoring six goals. He failed to score a goal in the group stage of the Champions League for the first time as a Los Blancos player.

It's a far cry from the phenomenal season he had last term, in which he led Real Madrid to a La Liga and Champions League double. The Frenchman scored 44 goals and provided 15 assists in 45 appearances across competitions. Benzema was named the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner for his exploits.

He's intent on returning to his best, reaching prolific heights, and proving to the world that France were wrong to send him home early. Benzema can start his mission in Madrid's encounter with Real Valladolid on Friday (December 30).

Nacho Fernandez keen to remain at Real Madrid despite interest from teams abroad

AC Milan, AS Roma, Wolverhampton Wanderers and MLS sides are all interested in signing Fernandez from Real Madrid, per AS.

The veteran defender is struggling for game time at the Santiago Bernabeu, making 11 appearances, and only four as a starter. Nevertheless, Fernandez wants to sign a new contract with Los Blancos till 2024. Talks are underway over extending his current deal, which expires at the end of the season.

The Spaniard is likely to continue being a squad player amid the form of Madrid trio Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao and David Alaba.

However, Carlo Ancelotti's side could do with strength in depth to tackle the campaign's second half as they challenge Barcelona atop the La Liga table. They also head to the last 16 of the Champions League to face Liverpool in a re-run of last season's final.

