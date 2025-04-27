Real Madrid star could face significant ban after throwing ice at referee during the Barcelona loss - Reports

Antonio Rudiger risks being handed a significant ban after throwing ice at the referee during Real Madrid’s Copa del Rey final loss to Barcelona on Saturday (April 26). The Catalan side won the contest 3-2 after 120 minutes of play.

Jules Kounde secured the victory for Barcelona in the 116th minute. Towards the closing stages of the match, tensions ran high in the Real Madrid dugout. A visibly infuriated Rudiger attempted to confront referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea for calling a foul on Eric Garcia by Kylian Mbappe.

Vinicius Jr. and Lucas Vazquez were the first to storm the pitch from the bench and aggressively throw their arms in the referee's direction. Rudiger followed suit and threw an ice cube from the touchline towards the center of the pitch.

De Burgos Bengoetxea approached the touchline and issued red cards to both Vázquez and Rüdiger, who subsequently attempted to confront the referee. The Real Madrid coaching staff tried to restrain the latter, as he went on to remove a bulky ice pack from his right knee.

Six people, including Madrid players Ferland Mendy and Jesús Vallejo, intervened to calm Rudiger before he was escorted away from the technical area. He was initially escorted back to the dressing room but later returned to the field, attempting to approach the center of the pitch where De Burgos Bengoetxea was standing alongside his assistant referees.

The German defender finally left the pitch after Real Madrid goalkeeping coach Luis Llopis and goalkeeper Andriy Lunin convinced him. Apart from Rudiger and Vázquez, Jude Bellingham was also shown a red card.

Initial reports claimed that Rudiger could be suspended only for Real Madrid’s next game against Celta Vigo in LaLiga on May 4. But as per Relevo, the German could face a heavier sanction for throwing an object at the referee even if it didn’t hit him.

His action is said to fall under Article 100, which addresses coercion or threats towards a member of the refereeing team, or Article 101 (involving minor violence towards the referee) of the RFEF Disciplinary Code, which could result in a ban of four to 12 matches.

The report added that the defender could serve his suspension in the league and could also be punished for the behavior he displayed after receiving the red card (being restrained by his teammates).

The two actions could be sanctioned separately, which could increase his punishment. Bellingham and Vazquez will serve their suspensions in the Copa del Rey next season.

Referee De Burgos Bengoetxea details his reasons for issuing red cards to Antonio Rudiger and two other Real Madrid players

After the match, Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea explained why he issued red cards to the trio of Rudiger, Bellingham, and Vazquez. The referee said Rudiger threw an object that missed him, while Bellingham was sent off for his aggressive attitude towards the officials.

He said (via Metro):

''In the 120th minute, player (22) Rüdiger, Antonio, was sent off for the following reason: For throwing an object from the technical area, which missed me. After being shown the red card, he had to be restrained by several members of the coaching staff, displaying an aggressive attitude."

''In the 120th minute, player (17) Vazquez Iglesias, Lucas, was sent off for the following reason: For protesting one of our decisions, entering the field of play for several meters, making gestures of disagreement," he added.

''In the 999th minute, player (5) Bellingham, Jude Victor William, was sent off for the following reason: After the end of the match, he approached our position in an aggressive attitude, having to be restrained by his teammates," he concluded.

Real will now turn their attention to LaLiga after their Copa del Rey final defeat.

