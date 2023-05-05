Real Madrid star feels continuing at Santiago Bernabeu is waste of time as he chases personal growth: Reports 

Andriy Lunin reportedly sees staying at Real Madrid as a waste of time. He is not satisfied with being Thibaut Courtois' backup.

According to Spanish outlet El Nacional, the 24-year-old, who joined the La Liga giants from Zorya Lugansk in 2018, wants to make a name for himself in world football. He realizes it will be difficult to achieve that at Real Madrid if he doesn't play regularly.

Lunin has played just 12 times across competitions this season for Carlo Ancelotti's side. Courtois continues to be the club's No. 1 choice goalkeeper and the Belgium international hasn't given Ancelotti any reason to change the pecking order.

Jose Mourinho's AS Roma are reportedly interested in Lunin but they are not the only team who would want to sign him. Rui Patricio, 35, cannot keep playing forever for I Giallorossi and his contract expires in June 2024.

Lunin's long-term competition at Stadio Olimpico could, hence, be 23-year-old Mile Svilar. Real Madrid will know that time is running out if they want to avoid losing the Ukrainian shot-stopper on a free transfer. His contract expires at the end of next season.

Lunin's potential exit could pose a problem for Los Merengues. They will then have to scour their academy or the transfer market for an able goalkeeper who acts as Courtois' backup.

Brazil FA chief reiterates interest in Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

Brazilian Federation president Ednaldo Rodrigues has confirmed that Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti is their preferred choice to become Brazil's manager.

The Selecao have been without a permanent head coach since Tite left his role following Brazil's quarterfinal exit at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Brazil U20 interim coach Ramon Menezes has stepped up in an interim capacity.

Rodrigues had previously stated that Ancelotti is the Brazilian FA's preferred option to take over as manager. He has now reiterated those claims, telling beIN Sports, via Fabrizio Romano on Twitter:

"I’m not saying Ancelotti has an offer from us, but we are checking if he wants to come. We’ve a plan A and I say it for the first time honestly. There is no point in hiding this, Ancelotti is our favorite."

The 63-year-old's contract at the Santiago Bernabeu expires at the end of next season. He started his managerial career as Italy's assistant manager from 1992 to 1995 but he has since not taken charge of any national team.

Poll : 0 votes