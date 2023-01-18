Real Madrid star frustrated with lack of game time amid Premier League and Bundesliga interest: Reports 

Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin has reportedly become frustrated with his situation at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Ukrainian shot-stopper believes he merits more game time under Carlo Ancelotti.

Lunin, 23, has made seven appearances across competitions, keeping three clean sheets as he has deputized for Thibaut Courtois. Madrid boss Ancelotti essentially confirmed that the latter would start in goal for his side's Copa del Rey clash with Villarreal on Thursday (January 19). The Italian coach said in his pre-match press conference (via MadridUniversal):

“Courtois and Benzema are going to play, yes.”

According to Relevo, Lunin is shocked that his Belgian teammate is starting against Villarreal. He feels that he has been in good form whenever called upon. The goalkeeper loves Real Madrid but was saddened by Ancelotti's announcement over Courtois.

The Ukrainian has interest from the Premier League and the Bundesliga. He rebuffed an approach from to Eredivise champions Ajax this month. Lunin is considering his options and will make a decision about his future in the summer.

Lunin arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu from Ukrainian outfit Zorya Lugansk in 2018 for €8.5 million. He has made just 12 appearances since then, keeping three clean sheets. The young goalkeeper has spent loan spells at Real Oviedo, Real Vallodolid, and CD Leganes.

Villarreal's Pau Torres expects Real Madrid to be fired up in Copa del Rey clash

Los Blancos are in a difficult situation.

Real Madrid travel to the Estadio de la Cerámica to face Villarreal in the last 16 of the Copa del Rey on Thursday. Ancelotti's side will be looking to bounce back following their disappointing 3-1 defeat to Barcelona in the final of the Supercopa de Espana.

Villarreal defender Torres alluded to this by claiming that Los Blancos will be motivated to get themselves out of their bad situation. He said (via Mundo Deportivo):

“It will be a motivated Real Madrid side. They will be eager to get out of their bad situation that they are going through, which really is something that could happen to any team. They will come with desire, but we also have a lot of that.”

Madrid will also be looking to exact their revenge on the Yellow Submarine after they suffered a 2-1 defeat in the league on January 7. That gifted Barcelona the momentum in the La Liga title race. Ancelotti's men trail their El Clasico rivals by three points after 16 games.

However, Villarreal are in fine form, winning six of their last seven games across competitions. It promises to be an exciting matchup between the two La Liga sides.

